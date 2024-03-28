Gigi Hadid's professional life is significant, but her personal one may be more so. The model has been busy with Maybelline and Bradley Cooper.

Gigi Hadid has been in a relationship with a beauty giant for nearly a decade. Since 2015, the model has represented Maybelline as an official spokeswoman. The 28-year-old credits the cosmetics company with making her more adventurous, which was evident at the brand’s recent photoshoot. Check out Hadid’s traffic-stopping looks.

Gigi Hadid at a photoshoot on March 26, 2024 | MEGA/GC Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hadid and the Maybelline team stepped out in SoHo for a major brand photoshoot. Although the LA native has homes in California and New Hope, Pennsylvania, Hadid is comfortable navigating NYC for her professional and personal lives. She also owns a $4 million apartment, which she spent a year decorating, in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood, reports Architectural Digest.

Gigi Hadid for Maybelline in SoHo | Gotham/GC Images

Hadid wore a tailored look for the first part of her Maybelline photoshoot. A cropped wool-blend Dion Lee jacket ($1,450) served as the ensemble’s centerpiece. The coat included a notch-lapel collar and an interlocking statement belt over her waist. Padded oversized shoulders added to her silhouette. Hadid completed the look with black wide-leg trousers and a cropped white button-up.

Gigi Hadid on location for Maybelline in Soho on March 26, 2024 in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

The Next in Fashion host walked down an NYC street and paused for photos on a taxi, a stark contrast between the yellow vehicle and her black outfit. Hadid wore her blonde bob in simple waves and carefully maneuvered her black heels on top of the cab. Makeup was the focus of these photos, of course. Hadid’s flawless skin glowed in front of the camera.

Gigi Hadid on location for Maybelline in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Hadid’s second look involved even wider tailored trousers. The charcoal gray pants matched a vest and some gray-blue suede heels. Maybelline styled the look with a fun faux-fur jacket similar to Lovers & Friends’ cropped piece. The cotton candy-colored coat accented Hadid’s pink lips and rosy cheeks.

Gigi Hadid on location for Maybelline on March 26, 2024 in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

In addition to Maybelline, Hadid has modeled for Guess, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Moschino, Michael Kors, Max Mara, Jean Paul Gaultier, and many others. She has appeared in nearly 50 international Vogue magazines. The 2016 International Mode of the Year’s professional life is significant, but her personal one might be more so. Hadid has dated Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, Zayn Malik, and Bradley Cooper. She has a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with Malik.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on February 27, 2024 in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Before Hadid’s Maybelline photoshoot, paparazzi spotted her out on the town with Cooper. The 49-year-old held Hadid’s hand after they attended Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Broadway. Exiting the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Hadid and Cooper looked cozy and comfortable. Although the couple has not confirmed their relationship, onlookers have spotted them kissing and cuddling over the last few weeks.