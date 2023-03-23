Gigi Hadid Says She’s ‘Technically’ a Nepo Baby —’I Come From Privilege’

Though there has always been nepotism in the entertainment industry, it’s been a huge topic in the zeitgeist as of late. Thanks to the Internet, people can find out who famous actors, models, musicians, and more are connected to with just the click of a button. In recent years, the term “nepo baby” has been adopted to describe those in entertainment who have famous family members and, therefore, built-in connections to their chosen industry. But while some celebrities shy away from or outright reject the label, Gigi Hadid seems to be embracing it. The model recently opened up about her privilege.

Who are Gigi Hadid’s parents?

Gigi Hadid is one of the highest-paid and most well-known models in the world. The same thing can be said for her younger sister, Bella Hadid. Gigi got into modeling when she was only two years old and has graced plenty of runways, brand campaigns, and magazine covers ever since. And it seems as if Gigi’s interest in fashion may have been passed down. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a former model and TV personality. Meanwhile, her father, Mohamed Hadid, is a successful real-estate developer.

The model admits that she is technically a nepo baby

Considering her parents’ wealth and connections, Gigi seems to acknowledge that some doors in the fashion world opened a bit easier for her. However, the mom of one has also shared that her parents made sure to that she knew that being a nepo baby shouldn’t affect her work ethic.

“Technically, I’m a nepotism baby,” Gigi shared in an interview with the The Sunday Times. “My parents came from very little” — “[but] I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege. My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.’”

Gigi’s ‘Next in Fashion’ co-star, Tan France, praises her personality

It seems that both Gigi and Bella have taken their parents’ sentiments to heart. Those who have worked closely with the successful sisters have called out their kindness and humility. In fact, Tan France, who recently worked with Gigi on Next in Fashion Season 2, had nothing but the best things to say about his co-host and long-time pal. While on The Drew Barrymore Show, the designer shared that Gigi is “truly the kindest person you will meet.”

Gigi explains what fuels her work ethic

On the aforementioned talk show, Gigi once again made reference to the fact that she was, indeed, a nepo baby. However, she also shared that she does everything in her power to show gratitude for the opportunities that she’s been given. “I’m very grateful for the life that I’ve come from,” she explained. “And both my parents worked really hard to give me that. So I try to be myself and try to show, you know, people why I deserve to be there.”