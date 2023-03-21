‘Next in Fashion’: Why Tan France Feels the Show ‘Liberated’ Gigi Hadid

Next in Fashion returned to Netflix for season 2 earlier this month, but not everyone returned. While Tan France reprised his role as a host and celebrity judge for the show, his co-host, Alexa Chung, was noticeably missing. In the sophomore season of the fashion reality TV show, Gigi Hadid took over Chung’s role as the co-host. The supermodel seemed to bring a breath of fresh air to the series, lending her sunny disposition to the show while also providing valuable critiques. In fact, France seems to think that the show was liberating for Hadid in a lot of ways.

‘Next in Fashion’ stars Tan France and Gigi Hadid | Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid and Tan France were friends before filming ‘Next in Fashion’ Season 2

Fans of Next in Fashion will likely note that Hadid and France seemed very comfortable with each other right away. From using cutesy nicknames to razzing each other, the duo had a great rapport from the very first episode of the season. Perhaps this is because the pair had a relationship long before they ever began filming the show. Hadid and France actually struck up a friendship five years ago on a FaceTime call, so working together on the show was a real treat for them both.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star feels that the supermodel was more liberated on the show

Because France and Hadid are IRL friends, they’ve gotten to know each other on a personal level. While a lot of people only see their public personas, the duo knows each other’s true personalities. Thus, the Queer Eye star was able to see how true to herself the mom of one was throughout the show. In an interview with Tudum, the designer shared that Hadid’s behavior on the show was “way more liberated than I’ve ever seen.”

Why Hadid was able to show more of her true personality on ‘Next in Fashion’

It seems that there’s a reason for Hadid being more liberated on the show. Apparently, the supermodel has sometimes taken on a more reserved persona as a form of protection. “Over the years in my career, sometimes I learned the hard way to be just a little bit more private and guarded,” Hadid explained to Tudum. However, on Next in Fashion, the 27-year-old felt free to be herself, sharing that the show gave her “space, time and context to really show myself.”

Seeing Hadid be bubbly and silly may have been a surprise to those who’ve only experienced her on a runway. However, the model explained that being the serious, fierce, model who struts down a runway with ease isn’t necessarily indicative of who she truly is. “People forget that being a model is being part of someone else’s creative direction,” Hadid explained. “It’s like acting. It’s not me. It’s an alter ego that is out on the runway and steps onto the set in front of the cameras. I have that confidence and that showmanship in myself, but it’s not necessarily part of my personality.” Clearly, co-hosting Next in Fashion allowed Hadid to show more of her true self. We’re sure her fans are holding out hope that she’ll return for a third season.