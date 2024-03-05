Celebrities go wild during Paris Fashion Week, debuting some of the wackiest style choices for runway shows and street-style pap walks.

Most people can’t wear a sheer dress to work or diaper-inspired shorts to a social outing. But celebrities can get away with a lot. They are exposed to the latest fashion trends. And they often do their best to stand out from the rest. This can lead to some wild style choices, especially during Fashion Month. Here are the wackiest looks spotted at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Noah Cyrus at the Ottolinger presentation on March 03, 2024 | Francois Durand/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus attended the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show in a deconstructed heather gray dress. The “Snow In LA” singer echoed the Berlin-based label’s punk aesthetic with thick black eyeliner and bleached eyebrows. The 24-year-old cast a ghostly shadow with her slicked-back hair and pieces of fabric hanging off her chest and waist.

Emma Chamberlain at the Vivienne Westwood show | 1st and 3rd photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain attended several Paris Fashion Week shows in style. But her black tailored suit set attended the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 event was her most out-there look.

Styled by Jared Ellner, the 22-year-old influencer’s sleek updo with blunt strands stole the show. Some fans called her Edward Scissorhands. Others thought Chamberlain’s look was brilliant. Regardless, the Anything Goes podcaster’s brown boots and leather clutch calmed her punk look.

Julia Fox at the Mugler Womenswear show on March 03, 2024 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Known for hyper-exaggerated styles, Mugler runway shows are a great place to spot eccentric looks. Julia Fox confirmed this at the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 presentation.

Despite presenting several other wild ensembles during Fashion Month, the Uncut Gems actor outdid herself in this clear bodysuit covered in plastic feathers. With another bleached brow look, the 34-year-old slicked back her hair and sat front row with silver glitter on her forehead and cheeks.

Cole Sprouse at the Balenciaga show | 1st photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga; 2nd photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Cole Sprouse has come into his own style-wise. No longer attached to his twin, Dylan Sprouse, the 31-year-old has become an adventurous presence at fashion events.

Cole’s most exciting look was a massively oversized brown jacket and plaid pants at the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show. As the Riverdale star entered the event, he seemed to hold back a smile regarding his larger-than-life outfit. The excessive shoulder pads certainly gave onlookers something to talk about.

Kiernan Shipka outside Chloé on February 29, 2024 | 1st and 2nd photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

You can bet Kiernan Shipka’s sweater undies have made the rounds online. The 24-year-old actor harkened back to her Mad Men days with an olive green sweater set, wavy hippie hair, and midcentury-inspired wood block sandals. Photos of Shipka before and during the Chloé Fall/Winter 2024-25 runway show caused some fans to worry about her thin figure.

Olivia Wilde at the Saint Laurent show on February 27, 2024 | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde was among several celebrities to embrace Saint Laurent’s see-through theme at its runway show. The Don’t Worry Darling director and actor fully committed to the translucent look. She wore a sheer black bodysuit tucked into her cargo skirt. The front-row attendee added a gold choker, leather opera gloves, aviator sunglasses, and a large belt.

Juyeon at the Balenciaga show | 1st and 2nd photos: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

South Korean singer Juyeon turned heads during the photocall before the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show. The Boyz band member went casual in an oversized tee shirt, gray hoodie, PJ-esque pants, and huge brown boots. Juyeon waved to onlookers as he stomped across the stage, carrying a large silver shoulder bag.

Cher at the Vetements Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on March 01, 2024 | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Perhaps Cher’s look at the Vetements Womenswear show was less wild and wacky and more outstanding for a 77-year-old music icon. The “Believe” singer stepped out for several Paris Fashion Week events with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards. However, her look at Vetements stole the show. Cher wore black pants with over 100 grommets, giving an exciting but not-too-see-through look.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe 2024-2025 show on March 01, 2024 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Emily Ratajkowski has given us wilder looks than her outfit at the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show. However, this topless open jacket ensemble got wackier with diaper-esque gaucho shorts.