Victoria Beckham is known for her dedication to fitness even when it results in a broken foot right before Paris Fashion Week.

It was a “clean break,” David Beckham said on Valentine’s Day. No, the Beckhams aren’t splitting after 24 years of marriage. The retired soccer star was referring to his wife’s foot injury, which the 49-year-old suffered this Valentine’s Day.

Fans know Victoria Beckham for her dedication to staying fit. Unfortunately, her February 14 workout led to a fall at the gym and, ultimately, a “clean break” of her foot. Both Victoria and David shared snaps of her swollen foot on the holiday. They also shared sentimental photos of their love.

Victoria Beckham on February 26, 2024 in Paris, France | Marc Piasecki/GC Images

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me,” the English fashion designer stated on Instagram at the time, according to Fox News. Fortunately, Victoria has managed to stay stylish despite this setback. Knowing this style queen, is anyone surprised?

After spending several days in London, the former Spice Girl arrived in the French capital for the first day of Paris Fashion Week 2024. Paparazzi spotted Victoria at the Gare du Nord station in Paris, where her team surrounded her as she hobbled on crutches. One assistant carried her Hermès bag and an umbrella. Another shielded Victoria from other people on the crowded platform.

Victoria Beckham in Paris, France | Marc Piasecki/GC Images

On Saturday, February 24, paparazzi spotted Posh Spice out to dinner in West London’s Notting Hill. Victoria donned a single slingback pump on her right foot and a medical boot on her left. The $1,290 Alaïa Cœur 55 heel offers a timeless silhouette with trendy updates. The adjustable kitten-heel slingbacks have heart-shaped patent-leather patches at the pointed toes and clear PU (plastic) bodies.

Victoria sported an army green military-inspired coat with a cinched waist. Keeping things simple, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder wore over-the-heel black leggings and oversized black Victoria Beckham sunnies.

Victoria Beckham (L) and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the “Lola” premiere in LA, California | LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

The last time Victoria Beckham stepped out was before her Valentine’s Day accident. The Learning to Fly author walked the pink carpet with her family at the Lola premiere in LA. Victoria’s daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, directed and starred in the indie drama about a big sister trying to get her brother out of a toxic home.

(L-R) Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the “Lola” premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In addition to photos with her daughter-in-law, Victoria posed with her sons, Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The family kept things simple in all black for the pink carpet event at Regency Bruin Theatre. Nicola opted for an all-white ensemble — all smiles to be with her in-laws and husband.

Victoria Beckham on February 3, 2024 | Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Before the premiere, Victoria signed autographs free of her forthcoming medical boot. She donned her trademark smize and long brunette waves.