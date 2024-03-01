Cher is unbothered by the age difference between her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, and his tumultuous prior relationship.

Cher must be tired of comments regarding the age difference between herself and her 38-year-old boyfriend. The pair have been together off and on for over a year, but we can’t help but comment on their sweet moments of PDA and support for one another.

Alexander Edwards and Cher went public with their relationship in November 2022. Recently, fans spotted them in Paris attending several fashion show events.

Cher and Alexander Edwards backstage after the Vetements show on March 01, 2024 in Paris | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Today, the “Strong Enough” singer and music executive attended the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show, posing backstage in complementary blazers. Cher wore blonde-white locks pulled back at the nape of her neck. Her skin glowed alongside her boyfriend’s blinged-out smile and diamond chain necklace.

Alexander Edwards and Singer Cher at the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Two days before, the couple attended the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show. Cher and Edwards were noticeably cozy during the event, perhaps because Paris Fashion Week reminds them of when they first met in September 2022 at the same event.

Cher and Edwards donned coordinating jeans and black blazers. The 77-year-old wore a black corset underneath her jacket with sequins on the lapels. Edwards wore looser jeans and a black button-up with silver stars on the collar.

Alexander Edwards (R) and singer Cher leave after the presentation of creations by Balmain for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on February 28, 2024. | MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Edwards and Cher exited the venue hand in hand. The 38-year-old singer/product wore green, white, and black nail polish and a green cross ring.

One noticeably absent ring was of the diamond engagement variety. Though rumors floated in early 2023 that the pair got engaged, they dismissed the whispers before briefly breaking up in May. The pair reunited in September 2023. Since then, Edwards has been by the mother of two‘s side for ceremonies, performances, and personal events.

(L-R) Susan Corson, Cher, Alexander Edwards, and Co-Chairman and COO of Warner Records Tom Corson attend a Pre-Grammy Party on February 01, 2024 | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Music

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander Edwards was in a relationship with Amber Rose. The two had a son together, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, before breaking up due to alleged infidelity.

The music executive has worked for Universal Music Group, specifically hip-hop and R&B-focused Def Jam Recordings. He’s also worked for Tyga’s independent label, Last Kings Records. Pop culture fans know Edwards’ ex, Rose, for another hip-hop-related relationship with Kanye West from 2008–10.

Cher and Alexander Edwards attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France | 1st and 3rd photos: Marc Piasecki/WireImage; 2nd photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Cher is unbothered by her beau’s tumultuous past. She told People in October 2023, “What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

The “I Got You Babe” singer explained, “He’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun.”