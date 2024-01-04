Find out what Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's age difference is and how Cooper's ex Irina Shayk feels about their relationship.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City and getting into the same vehicle. Following their dinner date, the two were seen strolling around Manhattan together on a number of occasions and multiple outlets reported that they were dating.

In December 2023, things reportedly got so serious between them that the Maestro star and director bought a home near Hadid’s mother’s farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Now, fans have some questions about the pair including how much older the actor is than his supermodel girlfriend.

What is Cooper and Hadid’s age difference?

(L): Gigi Hadid is seen out and about in New York City | Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, (R): Bradley Cooper is seen out and about in New York City | Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi was born Jelena Noura Hadid in Los Angeles on April 23, 1995, to parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. Her mother is a former model and TV personality, and her father is a real estate developer. Her parents got their daughter into modeling when she was just 2 years old. It turned out to be a successful career for her as she has walked in numerous runway shows and done plenty of luxury fashion campaigns.

“Technically, I’m a nepotism baby,” Gigi previously shared in an interview with The Sunday Times. “My parents came from very little — [but] I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege. My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.’”

Cooper was born in Abington Township outside Philadelphia on Jan. 5, 1975, making him 20 years older than Hadid. The actor’s mother, Gloria, worked at a local news station and his father was a stockbroker at Merill Lynch. His parents initially wanted him to pursue a career in finance but changed their minds after seeing him star in a school play.

How one of Cooper’s exes feels about his relationship with Hadid

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on the carpet ahead of the 91st Annual Academy Awards | MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Hadid had a couple of high-profile relationships before Cooper.

She and Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio were linked for about a year before they called it quits. And prior to that, she was with One Direction alum Zayn Malik. They dated on and off for nearly six years and share a daughter Khai, who was born in 2021.

Before Hadid, Cooper was involved with a few other supermodels.

He was in a relationship with British model-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015. Shortly after their breakup, he and Irina Shayk became an item. In 2017, Cooper and the Russian-born model welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine. But they split in 2019.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight about where Shayk stands on her ex’s romance with Hadid insisting that she “has no issue with Bradley dating others.” The insider added that “everyone is mostly open to their former partners moving on” referring to Malik’s feelings as well.