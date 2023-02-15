Kimberlin Brown Reveals Her Most ‘Dastardly’ Act as Sheila on ‘The Young and the Restless’ – and It Involves a Baby

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is an iconic soap opera villain who started on The Young and the Restless. Before fleeing for California, Sheila was terrorizing Genoa City. One of her most evil crimes took place in the small town.

The Young and the Restless star Kimberlin Brown I Jeff Katz /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sheila Carter’s reign of terror began on ‘The Young and the Restless’

These days fans are accustomed to Sheila being on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, her 32-year crime spree began on The Young and the Restless. Sheila debuted in May 1990 as a nurse who fell in love with Dr. Scott Grainger (Peter Barton). However, Sheila’s infatuation with Scott spells trouble for his marriage to Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman).

Lauren warns Sheila to stay away from her husband, but Sheila disregards the request. Sheila then drugs Scott and sleeps with him. Sheila succeeds in her plan to break up Scott and Lauren when she becomes pregnant by him. However, Lauren also becomes pregnant at the same time, which sets in motion Sheila’s first crime.

Who else has loved seeing Lauren and Sheila back together on the classic #YR episodes? ?‍♂️?‍♀️ Tune in today to see their epic OMG moment! pic.twitter.com/VUouG3DGQn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 4, 2020

Kimberlin Brown says cutting off a baby’s birthmark was Sheila Carter’s most ‘dastardly’ act

Sheila managed to snag Scott, but unfortunately, her baby died at birth. She kept the truth from Scott and came up with a new plan. Sheila got a baby from the black market and switched him with Lauren’s son Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall). Lauren was later devastated when the baby she believed was her son died.

Sheila’s baby switch worked out perfectly; however, the villain worried her secret would be exposed. A panicked Sheila went to great lengths to conceal her secret, including committing a shocking act. In an interview with Studio 10, Brown says Sheila’s worst dastardly deed was cutting off baby Scott’s birthmark.

“Well, I think the absolute worst was probably in my mind, and Kimberlin’s mind was on The Young and the Restless when I cut the birthmark off a baby,” Brown revealed. “It’s like, wow! As a mom and everything else, that was a tough one personally.”

The character’s returned many times to ‘The Young and the Restless’

Sheila’s baby switch was soon discovered; however, the villain wasn’t going down without a fight. She planned to kill her mother, Molly Carter (Marilyn Alex), and Lauren. But a housefire breaks out, and Sheila flees while Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) rescues Lauren and Molly.

On today's classic episode of #YR, Sheila makes a surprise appearance during Lauren and Michael's honeymoon, while John learns the truth about Gloria's past. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mjHWKMLJQh pic.twitter.com/WHByQN7v43 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 28, 2020

Sheila embarks on a fresh start in Los Angeles; however, she can’t escape her Genoa City past. The villain and her nemesis reunite during several crossovers between the soap operas. Whenever Sheila returns to The Young and the Restless, she resumes her rivalry with Lauren.

It’s been 16 years since Sheila and Lauren’s last showdown. Now that Sheila’s returned from the dead, maybe it’s time she visits Genoa City to see Lauren. Wonder what bag of tricks Sheila will have in store for her longtime rival?