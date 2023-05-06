King Charles Breaks Several ‘Rules’ During Coronation

Royal family followers are excited to see the historic moment taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 — King Charles III’s coronation. Historians and experts are already discussing the momentous day, especially regarding who’s attending. And it looks like King Charles is slated to break a few rules on coronation day. Here are the “rules” he’s breaking.

King Charles III isn’t following all of the traditional coronation rules

Royal family member King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation begins at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, May 6, and it ends at 1 p.m. Royal family followers will be able to watch the coronation take place at home. And those familiar with the traditional rules may spot a few differences this time around. So, what coronation rules is King Charles slated to break?

Charles’ attire will reportedly stray from the norm. Reports suggest he’ll wear a uniform instead of silk stockings and breeches. “Though some of the more long-winded elements of the coronation will be moved aside or modernized, the King was happy to wear the breeches and stockings,” a source shared with The Sun. “But in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so will arrive in a military uniform instead.”

Additionally, dukes don’t have to kneel and swear their allegiance to King Charles, though Prince William will kneel before his father and give a small speech.

Other “rules” that will change during the coronation include how King Charles won’t receive gold bars, and the guests won’t sit in traditional velvet chairs.

Peers will also likely be allowed to dress more casually for the event. They don’t have to come in ceremonial robes and can instead attend in lounge suits.

The entire coronation won’t last nearly as long as coronations in the past. Typically, the ceremony lasts over an hour. But King Charles’ big day will only take one hour. The guest list also received a slashing, as only 2,000 guests will attend. This is down from 8,000.

Kate Middleton might also ditch the coronation tradition of wearing a tiara

It seems the biggest coronation rules that are changing for King Charles’ big day have to do with the dress code. And it seems Kate Middleton might not wear a tiara to the event.

“Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” royal jewelry expert Lauren Kiehna told People.

“I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras,” she added. “But it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event. That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches, and earrings, but no tiaras.”

A royal fashion expert says even Camilla Parker Bowles will have a modernized look

The royal family’s keeping up with the modern age. This means the rules of King Charles’ coronation dress code were bound to change. Royal fashion expert Josh Birch Jones spoke to Page Six about how he expects Camilla Parker Bowles’ gown to be more “modern” than past gowns thanks to the “scaled-down” event.

“With the decision to hold a more relaxed coronation, expect to see a more modern gown for this historical moment,” Jones noted.

Camilla reportedly had Bruce Oldfield, a British fashion designer, design her coronation gown. “Queen Camilla promises to be the most watched female royal during the coronation,” Jones added. “I would want to see Queen Camilla in an off-white/ivory ensemble, potentially beaded with symbolic motifs that represent Britain and the Commonwealth.”

Elements of this story were first reported by the Daily Mail and Cosmopolitan.

