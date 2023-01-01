King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles

When Queen Elizabeth II died her oldest son became King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles became Camilla, Queen Consort. But the king and queen consort’s love story doesn’t quite mirror a fairytale and some royal watchers still have a hard time forgiving Camilla for the part she played in Charles and Princess Diana‘s marriage ending. And according to Charles’ former butler, a number of staffers who worked within the royal household weren’t big fans of her either.

Here’s more on that and how the king’s former employee said he responded when others told him what they thought of Camilla.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles take part in an address at Westminster Hall following Queen Elizabeth’s death | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Camilla was part of the former butler’s interview process

Grant Harrold, who worked for then-Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011, spoke on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca about how he knew Camilla before she and Charles were married because she interviewed him, which at the time he thought was a bit odd.

“She was there the whole time I was there, she interviewed me. I was the last butler to be taken on before she became Duchess of Cornwall,” Harrold recalled. “I was probably one of the last players in the team to be employed at the time. She was there for the process and I remember thinking, ‘why was she there?’

He added that “nine months later they were engaged so obviously the plans had already been put into place.”

What Harrold would say when other employees told him they weren’t fans of Camilla

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles attend a celebration to mark Wrexham becoming a city | Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The former royal butler shared that other people who worked in the royal household would tell him that they didn’t really care for Camilla.

“What I used to find difficult was people that knew her who worked for the family, they would say ‘oh I’m not a fan of her,’” Harrold admitted.

He revealed that whenever anyone would tell him that he would fire back and defend Camilla by saying: “‘Well do you know what, you don’t actually know her.’ Nobody is perfect. I’ve never met a single human being who could say they were perfect. We all make mistakes.”

Harrold never based what he thought of Camilla on what happened in the past. “I didn’t think anything of what had happened in the past and I went in with a very open mind,” he said. “I liked [Camilla], I got on with her and she was great fun, wonderful to be around and she’s a very good dancer. I danced with her on a few occasions. A brilliant boss, absolutely brilliant … she was a lovely character.”

How the king’s ex-butler thinks Camilla will do as queen consort

Camilla Parker Bowles on hand as Paddington bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II are transported to Barnardo’s Nursery to be donated | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Harrold also shared how he thinks Camilla will fare in her new role as queen consort.

“I hope that people will see that she’ll do an amazing job of it. She’ll be an amazing queen,” he opined. “I think it’s never going to be possible for Charles and Camilla to be like the queen because she had 70 years of doing that but I think they’ll give it a good hit and have a good go of it. I think what they will do is carry on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy to how she did things but I think they will have a modern approach.”