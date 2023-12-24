Ever wonder what it's like to spend the holidays with the royals? Well the king's former butler has just revealed some details you may not have heard about before.

Over the years we’ve heard many reports about how members of the royal family spend the Christmas holiday. But you probably haven’t heard what they do from those who actually spent the festive period with them.

Here’s what one of King Charles’ former assistants said about those get-togethers and the royals’ “exciting” Christmas parties where some people, including Prince William, really let loose.

How the royals celebrate Christmas every year

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ personal butler from 2004 to 2011. His duties included not only that of butler but also the monarch’s valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. During his time working for then-Prince Charles, he also looked after Charles’ wife (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), his two sons Prince Harry and Prince William, and William’s then-girlfriend (formerly known as Kate Middleton). Harrold recently spoke about the royals’ celebrations as a family and with their staffers as well.

Members of the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry walk to church for the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In an interview with Slingo Harrold said: “Christmas will have changed a bit since the passing of the queen, but traditions will be staying the same … The royals will all be together on Christmas Eve. They normally have afternoon tea in the drawing room and give each other presents. On Christmas Day, the children will get their presents from Santa, they’ll have a served lunch and a buffet for dinner. Going to church is also a big part of the day. The queen would go to church at 8 a.m., but I’m unsure whether the king would do that. He will then go to the famous service at Sandringham at 11 a.m.

“We then have the king’s speech and the royals will all sit and watch it together. Traditions will stay the same, but the timings of when they will arrive on the day will probably change.”

And do the royals really give each other small gag gifts for Christmas?

The answer is yes. According to Harrold, “Christmas presents with the royals are always jokey. They’re always a bit of fun. But with William and Kate, I’m sure they will give each other something nice that they will like. Kate will probably get a watch or some jewelry from William.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family attend Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Harrold remembers Prince William getting into a ‘water fight’ with another staffer

The former royal employee also talked about some of his favorite memories from the holiday parties he would go to including one where Prince William got into a “water fight.”

Harrold recalled that spending Christmas with the royals was “always great fun. It was always so festive and [they] made you feel so involved and welcome to be a part of the celebrations. We would always be invited to the Christmas parties within the family, which were always so exciting. I remember going to one at St. James’ Palace and hanging out with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Camilla. I remember there was a water fight going on between another member of staff and Prince William — and I was in the firing line sitting between them! They filled up water balloons and it was hilarious. Everyone was in fits of laughter.

“It really opened my eyes to how fun the royals are deep down and how Christmas was a time when they would really let go. There were also magicians, and you’d receive a Christmas card from the queen. The party wouldn’t go on until the early hours. Things would be wrapped up by 8 p.m. as it would start around lunchtime.”