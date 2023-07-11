King Charles has played second-fiddle to strong royal women for the better part of 40 years.

King Charles waited years to rule the United Kingdom. However, for 40 years, he appears to have taken a backseat to the women in his family. First, the charming and stylish Princess Diana throughout their 15-year union. Now, a royal commentator claims Charles may never achieve ‘leading man status’ due to the popularity of his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Here’s why.

Kate Middleton and King Charles at their visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, central England on February 11, 2020 | Richard Pohle/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles may be ready for his close-up, but Kate Middleton keeps stealing the spotlight

Royal commentator Daniela Elser penned an editorial for News.com.au discussing King Charles receiving the Honors of Scotland. This event was Charles’ Scottish coronation, two months after his official coronation as king of the United Kingdom.

On July 5, 2023, the event was a grand procession combined with a solemn church service where Charles was presented with the “Honours of Scotland,” Britain’s oldest crown jewels. These jewels have been used in Scottish coronations for five centuries.

However, press coverage of the day focused more on King Charles’ daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Elser wrote that in the ceremony’s wake, “Nine major national newspapers in the UK, only one had a photo of His Majesty on the front page. And then it was a group shot featuring him with Queen [Camilla], Kate, and William, the Duke of Rothesay.”

Elser continued, “The king is ready for his big moment, ready to be adored, ready to do things his way, ready to be the headliner. But thanks to Kate, will Charles ever get a go at leading man status?”

“Even after waiting over 50 years to get the top job, Charles isn’t even getting his spotlight moment. In case anyone is counting, Kate, meanwhile, done up in a Saltire blue Catherine Walker coat and a strangely shiny Philip Treacy hat – managed to enjoy poll position on two front pages. Even on what was meant to be an important day for the King, His Majesty is still being eclipsed by the duchess,” she concluded.

King Charles’ Scottish Coronation a ‘grim repeat’ of May event

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, while in Scotland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch the Red Arrows flypast at Holyroodhouse following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles’ Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland | Lesley Martin/Pool/Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes King Charles’ Scottish coronation was a “grim repeat” of the king’s official United Kingdom event. “The media coverage of his Scottish ceremony was not breathlessly focused on the country’s newish King. But on his glamorous daughter-in-law instead,” Elser wrote.

“And this is all a dangerous business for William and Kate. Because if there is one rule in the royal fight club, it is never to outshine and outdazzle the numero uno.”

Elser claimed royal family relationships often get messy when others eclipse those higher up in the line of succession. Case in point, the last Princess of Wales, Diana, whose popularity over Charles cause friction between the couple from the beginning of their marriage.

King Charles playing second fiddle to a female royal family member harkens back to Princess Diana

To Insider, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton says King Charles struggled to accept that she overshadowed him. Morton wrote the blockbuster book that peeled back life behind the palace walls in Diana: Her True Story.

Morton explained that while Camilla is the king’s “cheerleader” and his “number two,” Diana is somebody who overshadowed him. “He has known Camilla for most of his lifetime,” Morton explained.

“She was a steady cheerleader waiting in the wings to console and comfort him. He always really wanted somebody who would be a companion but also who would be number two,” Morton revealed.

“Obviously, Diana, never mind the personal difficulties they had, but on the public stage, she overshadowed him. She was the star of the show, and he wasn’t. And it was something that he found very difficult to take,” Morton concluded.

Elements of this story were first reported by Reuters.