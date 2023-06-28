A body language expert has noticed that the female members of the royal family aren't shy about showing how much they care and support the new monarch.

Many royal watchers agree that King Charles III’s reign hasn’t been easy thus far. The king has had to face anti-monarchy protesters showing up at some of his engagements, eggs being tossed at him, a growing number of countries wanting to leave the British Commonwealth, and questions about jewels acquired centuries ago. On top of that, the royal family has dealt with more than a few shots from afar as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brought about fresh allegations in their Netflix docuseries and in the duke’s memoir Spare.

Something the king has been able to rely on through everything though is the unwavering support from several family members, particularly the women in the Firm, who an expert noticed have really rallied around the king since the death of his mother.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate Middleton watch ‘The Sandringham Stakes’ at Royal Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal women who have really come together for the new king

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to Express after analyzing some photos of the king and a few female members of his family who she says have created a “caring” and supportive group around the monarch.

“The current royal women seem to be creating a rather caring and empathetic group around the new king,” James observed.

Charles is said to have a good relationship and strong bond with the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) as well as his niece, Zara Tindall, and James noted that “it was Kate placing an arm around him at the funeral and Zara raced to hug him at Ascot.”

King Charles and his neice, Zara Tindall, attend Royal Ascot | Karwai Tang/WireImage

And besides his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), the woman seen by King Charles’ side for the majority of the time during the 2023 Royal Ascot was Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex).

James explained that Sophie used a number of non-verbal cues “to show the closeness between them and they all suggest hints of concern and support. Touching him on the arm to attract his attention looks like a rather gentle form of social dominance as well as affection. Proximity is also a strong signal. The pair stand close to suggest an in-depth conversation.

“Exclusivity also occurs. Camilla is close but not included in the conversation. An even stronger signal of exclusivity comes when Sophie appears to put her hand up in front of her mouth to whisper to Charles.” “Sophie and Charles laugh in a similar way and enjoy the racing using mirrored rituals.”

King Charles III and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh watch his horse ‘Circle of Fire’ run in ‘The Queen’s Vase’ on day 2 of Royal Ascot 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The expert concluded: “Their changes of emotional state look synchronized too, Sophie clearly knows when to use active listening signals and gestures of concern and when to share a joke.”

The ladies have been rallying around each other as well

It’s not just the king, the ladies in the royal family are rallying around each other too as they appear more united than ever.

For instance in the Sussexes’ docuseries Harry & Meghan, the duchess claimed that royals couldn’t wear the same color when out together saying: “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

A few days after that episode came out, the royals were out in full force for the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. That evening Kate, Zara, and Princess Charlotte all wore burgundy while Queen Camilla and Sophie donned in all-white ensembles.

A few days later when the family was out in public again for their annual Christmas walk, Princess Beatrice and Kate both matched in dark green coats. While Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise, opted to wear the same dark blue shade as Camilla.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.