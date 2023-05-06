King Charles Gets More Hugs From This Royal Than His Wife Camilla

When we think of royals who embrace PDA, King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) don’t come to mind. In fact, one body language expert compared interactions between them to an “iceberg.” The monarch though isn’t totally against hugging and showing emotion with everyone.

Read on to find out who gives the king more hugs than his wife.

King Charles hugs Camilla Parker Bowles as they attend a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the National Parks | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Expert compares Charles and Camilla’s body language to an ‘iceberg’

Body language expert Judi James commented that Charles and Camilla’s relations “always compares to an iceberg, with very little emotion being shown in public.”

James told Express that during their public appearances, Camilla has always taken “his lead and shadowed him in public” and then “offered reward pats on the hand in a more maternal way once an appearance was over. Presumably keeping Charles’s jealousy and pique at being eclipsed by Diana in mind, Camilla was always keen to allow Charles to take most if not all of the spotlight.”

The expert added that Camilla’s “launch-by stealth campaign with the public involved signals of self-effacing modesty and lowered status, which both came with several signs of nerves … In many ways, she was just there, beside or behind him, for a long time before the subtle signals of affection, devotion and even a shared sense of fun began to slowly leak out.”

Royal ladies Charles hugs more in public than his wife

King Charles and Zara Tindall greet each other with a hug as they attend day 1 of Royal Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

James pointed out that Charles actually “gets more hugs in public from his niece Zara [Tindall] than he does from Camilla.”

Charles is known to have a close relationship with Princess Anne’s daughter. James previously spoke to Express about that explaining: “Zara is clearly very fond of her uncle and in terms of showing that affection in public she just goes for it … Charles is much more reserved in terms of his reciprocal signals but his wide grins and his close-quarters eye contact suggests he’s a very doting uncle to his sister’s consistently upbeat and fun-looking daughter.”

But it’s not just Zara, Charles and his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have also been seen hugging on several occasions.

King Charles and Kate Middleton greet each other with a hug and kiss at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As James recalled, “It was Kate placing a consoling arm around his shoulders after his father’s death.”

The king’s body language with Camilla has started to evolve

According to James, Charles and Camilla’s relationship has evolved since he’s been king and now like with some of the other royal ladies, we’re seeing a bit more affection between them.

“We are now being shown shared glances and the softening of the facial features that hint at the level of emotion that might underlie Charles and Camilla’s public behaviors,” James noted. “Perhaps the most telling of all their poses as a couple now are the more informal photos they often use for their greetings cards” that these will be taken “outside in the grounds, sometimes on a bench or even on a small flight of steps” and in these casual settings “we see a more relaxed and tactile couple.”

