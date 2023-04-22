Body Language Expert Analyzes Throwback Photo of King Charles ‘Showing Fear’ While Camilla Was ‘Amused’

Although his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was described as “stoic” King Charles III has shown emotion in public on a number of occasions. But fear isn’t one many people are used to seeing from him. Well that’s exactly what a body language expert noticed in a throwback photo of the monarch and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) during their royal tour in New Zealand. And while the king was frightened, his wife was “amused.”

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III depart Exeter Cathedral in Exeter, England | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Picture was taken during Charles and Camilla’s visit to a sanctuary

In 2015, then-Prince Charles and Camilla embarked on a 12-day tour visiting several regions in New Zealand and Australia. One stop was at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary and that’s where Charles held a tuatara, which is a rare reptile native to New Zealand.

Body language expert Judi James explained that then-Prince Charles had no issues while holding the small creature until an insect got involved.

“He and Camilla were on a tour of New Zealand and Australia when he agreed to get hands-on with the lizard … Charles is a man who never seems to show fear, except on this occasion when he had a tuatara and a bumblebee to grapple with,” James told Express.

Expert analyzes photo in which Charles looked panicked while Camilla is laughing

Then-Prince Charles scared by bee while holding a tuatara during a visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in New Zealand | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The expert analyzed the photo of a terrified-looking Charles sitting next to Camilla who couldn’t help but laugh about the incident as she looked on.

James said the royal “seemed to be doing quite well until a bee flew into his jacket just as the lizard decided to make a break for freedom.”

She pointed out that Charles was so caught off guard with “open-mouthed in shock” and “looked uncharacteristically wrong-footed here, which seemed to amuse Camilla greatly.”

Then-Prince Charles reacts when a bee flies inside his jacket as he handles a tuatara at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in New Zealand | Gerard O’Brien – Pool/Getty Images

James spoke about another moment when the king and queen showed fear in public

James previously spoke about another time the king displayed fear but that incident didn’t involve reptiles or insects. The expert broke down how Charles and Camilla reacted when their vehicle was swarmed by protestors as they traveled to an event in 2010.

James claimed that “Camilla may be Charles’ Achilles heel when it comes to displays of tension or even fear. Both the couple’s body language suggested off-the-scale levels of both on the night in 2010 that their car was attacked by protesters en route to the Royal Variety Show.”

The expert observed that “Charles and Camilla’s mouths open in shock and fear, and Charles clutching Camilla’s fingers in what looks like a bid to reassure her.”

