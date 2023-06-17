An expert says that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh shows through her body language that she can do something the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla cannot.

Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was thrust into the royal limelight following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit when she began picking up more duties and after Queen Elizabeth II’s death when she became part of King Charles III‘s “slimmed-down monarchy.”

Now with more attention on Sophie, a body language expert has noticed that she really “has a knack” for something other royals struggle with. Here’s what Sophie is being called a “natural” at that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) struggle with.

Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, and Sophie attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

What Sophie does well that Kate and Camilla do not

With Sophie taking on more solo engagements, body language and behavioral expert Judi James noticed what she does so well.

James told Express: “Sophie has always seemed like the silent royal survivor, an unexpected success story from the generation of royal women that brought us Diana, Fergie, Camilla, and Anne. She had her moments in terms of negative publicity but her general technique of keeping her head down and looking resolutely ‘normal’ and natural made her a poor target for any dramas, allowing her to emerge now with her family life intact and her likeability factor extremely high.

“Sophie doesn’t do celebrity and she doesn’t do self-pity or lectures. Unlike Kate, she doesn’t appear to have stepped off a catwalk or from the pages of Tatler, but she does have the kind of visual charisma that makes her relatable. In an era of extreme branding and PR pitching, Sophie looks both authentic and nice.”

Sophie (now the Duchess of Edinburgh) standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton during a Trooping the Colour parade | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

James added that: “Sophie’s status signals tend to be low in terms of looking ‘royal’ but her body language exudes a sense of natural leadership. Sophie looks like a true team leader — calm, quietly confident and practical, and down-to-earth. In contrast, Camilla’s leadership signals are negligible as she tends to adapt herself around her husband, looking timid and slightly ill-at-ease as a result, while Kate has the kind of star quality that makes her stand out, rather than blend into a team.

“Unlike Kate and Camilla, Sophie seems to have the knack of fitting in. When she has been working on charity visits it could be quite easy to forget she is there because she seems to blend in so well with other volunteers.”

Sophie’s part of the slimmed-down monarchy but can still ‘lead something of a normal life’

Following King Charles’ coronation on May 6, the monarch stood on the balcony alongside working members of the royal family showing off a “slimmed-down monarchy.”

Sophie (now-the Duchess of Edinburgh) and Kate Middleton standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to James, even though Sophie is a part of that, she will still be able to lead a somewhat “normal life” compared to the queen and the Princess of Wales.

James opined: “Unlike Kate and Camilla, a queen and a future queen, Sophie really can lead something of a normal life, meaning her work at food banks and charity shops can be done privately and allow her to spend longer helping. Her slightly lower royal rank also allows her to be openly emotional at royal events like the funeral of the queen, and to be seen as a supportive, safe pair of hands to other, younger or newer royals.”

