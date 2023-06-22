A royal commentator believes that Prince William is 'trapped' in Prince of Wales title but is taking steps to change his position in the royal family.

As the Prince of Wales, Prince William may experience the same fate as his father, King Charles, says a royal commentator. The royal role may be just behind the king, but those who retain the title remain in a holding pattern for many years. They suggest that William is “trapped” in the title his father held for over six decades.

Before his father’s coronation, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were named Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles and Princess Diana previously held the titles.

Per the royal family’s official website, the Prince of Wales has several critical roles within the institution. “He works in support of the king and the royal family through his program of charitable work, Royal duties, and in carrying out engagements in the UK and on official tours overseas,” the site reads.

However, one royal commentator believes Prince William is in a holding pattern in the position. His father held the title for over 64 years. Charles became the United Kingdom’s king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“To be the Prince of Wales is to be trapped in limbo for decades on end,” wrote Daniela Elser for News.com.au. “It confers seniority but no extra power.”

She continued, “It carries with it added responsibility for the crown but also demands certain loyalty to the sovereign. One is meant to know one’s place like a princely geisha.”

Elser concluded the role means the Prince of Wales has to “swallow” their “pride.” “For someone raised to be a king, it can be a galling, frustrating, wing-clipping, swallow-your-pride experience.”

Prince William plans to handle the Prince of Wales role differently than his father

King Charles held the same title as Prince William for decades. However, William reportedly already has big plans moving forward in the position.

Daniela Elser wrote that King Charles “spent decades in a certain palace purgatory.” But “now it’s William’s turn, and he has no plans to play the same game.”

Elser discussed Prince William’s interview with The Sunday Times. It debuted one day after King Charles’ first Trooping the Color parade as the United Kingdom’s reigning monarch. William discussed such topics as ending homelessness, speaking of a five-year project that will debut in late June.

He also shared a new photograph for Father’s Day alongside children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The image shows the Prince of Wales surrounded by his offspring, offering a carefree smile.

“Our man Willy looks dangerously like he is staging a far-from-subtle mutiny. He has no intention of playing by his father’s rules,” Elser wrote. “His Majesty should have woken up on Sunday to see his whopping bearskin-clad head and his horse Noble on all of the British front pages plus lots of column inches celebrating his horsey turn.”

“Rather, the Sunday Times, the Telegraph, and Mail on Sunday all lead with a new photo of William and his three adoring children, released for UK Father’s Day, thus relegating Charles’ first Trooping to the ignominious inside pages,” she explained.

Will William’s reported power move anger, King Charles?

By allowing his first full-length interview as Prince of Wales to run the day after Trooping the Color, Prince Willaim appears to have pulled a significant power move over King Charles, says Elser. “The thing here is that William is not so much stepping on Charles’ toes as clog dancing all over them.”

She wrote, “Rather, as ‘My Way’ plays in the background, the prince seems intent on ignoring his father’s Wales MO and looks like he is refusing to patiently wait for his turn. This photo and interview seem like strategic – and pretty blatant – plays at starting to establish himself in the minds of the people as a proactive, engaged, campaigning King-in-waiting.”

Elser calls William’s interview “personal brand building” and goes against the “unity” of the monarchy. She concluded, ” Really, what we have seen William do is stage a PR slash power grab.”

Neither Prince William nor King Charles has officially commented on the Times interview or Daniela Elser’s remarks.