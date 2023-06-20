In a statement, Prince William admits that beyond all the pageantry of the royal family it can be hard for outsiders to see the clan's true work.

In a new interview, Prince William says he understands confusion regarding the royal family’s role in modern society. However, he attempted to clarify the vital role the clan brings to the United Kingdom to critics. He admitted, “I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family brings and what we do.”

Prince William and his uncle, Prince Edward, at the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023, in Windsor, England | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William faces off against critics who don’t understand royal family’s role

In his first newspaper interview as Prince of Wales, Prince William faced off against critics who do not understand the royal family’s role in modern society. He told The Sunday Times that much of the monarchy’s work is done quietly.

The day-to-day calendar of the senior members of the House of Windsor is full, he admits. “We’re all very busy. I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family brings and what we do,” he says.

He continued, saying that a lot of the clan’s work is in support of others. “The amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do.”

“It’s trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We’ll continue to do that,” William shared.

The Prince of Wales works just as hard when cameras aren’t around

Much of the royal calendar is captured by photographers. However, Prince William also continues his philanthropic work when cameras are not around.

“I try and do these things subtly when there are no media. And no one else knows about it,” William admitted.

In 2022 he sold copies of The Big Issue Magazine, which creates work opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. The magazine was a favorite of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

William arrived at his post to sell the publication unannounced. He wore jeans, sneakers, a baseball cap, and a red vest as an “official vendor” but was soon recognized. However, the experience continued to push the future monarch forward in his dedication to tackling the issues such as homelessness in the United Kingdom.

“It’s very hard to make it not about me — [that’s] what I don’t want to do. That was about promoting homelessness,” William claimed.

“If you’re doing to go and do genuine gestures, you do them privately. You don’t do them with an audience,” he concluded.

Prince William’s royal role can draw support for causes that would go unrecognized

Prince Willaim, Duke of Cambridge, officially launched the Centrepoint Helpline in London on February 13, 2017, in London, England | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Centrepoint is a charity organization that helps those experiencing homelessness, and of which Prince William is a royal patron. As children, William and his brother, Prince Harry, privately visited Centrepoint services with their mother, Princess Diana, who was once Centrepoint’s Patron.

Seyi Obakin, Centrepoint’s chief executive, understands the needed attention William can bring to his charity work. His royal role is vitally important to bring attention to causes that would otherwise go unrecognized.

“He can draw other support to the cause that ordinarily would not be there, from people who might say, ‘If he’s involved, if he’s interested, actually I might pay some attention to this stuff too,’” Obakin told The Times.

“That’s what he can do. He can’t do politics, but he can do human,” he concluded.

Prince William patronizes organizations highlighting mental health, the armed forces, homelessness, and wildlife. In 2020, William launched The Earthshot Prize, a platform to discover solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.