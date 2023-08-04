King Charles seems to have no issue wearing a kilt, especially while visiting Scotland, while Prince William has never been seen wearing one as an adult.

King Charles‘ recent trip to Balmoral showcased his love for Scottish heritage, notably his choice to wear traditional Scottish attire. While enjoying a special whisky distillery tour, Charles proudly donned a kilt, something he’s often seen wearing during his visits to the region.

Contrastingly, Prince William does not share the same fondness for the tartan garment. Despite holding several Scottish titles, William has never been seen wearing a kilt as an adult, sparking curiosity about his aversion to this symbol of Scottish tradition.

King Charles III | ROBERT MACDONALD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles wears a kilt during his trip to Balmoral for the summer

Charles recently indulged his love for whisky with a special distillery tour. The outing came as Charles geared up for his inaugural summer in Balmoral as the reigning monarch.

His Majesty headed to Scotland’s northernmost mainland whisky distillery in John O’Groats, near Caithness and the Castle of Mey – places he’s been familiar with from previous vacations.

According to Express, Charles arrived at the site dressed in his beloved traditional Scottish attire, including a kilt. He accessorized his outfit with an umbrella to fend off the usual British summer drizzle.

After exploring the 8 Doors Distillery and tasting some of their top-notch concoctions, Charles mingled with local vendors and patrons. And this isn’t the first time Charles has visited the distillery.

Back in 2019, while he was still Prince of Wales, Charles visited the Wolfburn Distillery. Clad in a handsome green and blue tartan kilt, he enjoyed sampling their array of whiskies.

King Charles seems to love wearing one, while Prince William is not a fan of the traditional Scottish attire

Charles has a strong affinity for his Scottish roots, often donning a kilt during his trips to the region.

Contrarily, his son William doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for the traditional Scottish garment. Despite having worn tartan as a child, he has opted not to wear a kilt in public as an adult.

John Sugden, the King’s tailor in Scotland and owner of Campbell’s of Beauly, expressed his eagerness to craft kilt attire for the Prince of Wales.

“We would be delighted to make a kilt and jacket for the Prince of Wales. It would keep up a tradition and, especially being Lord of the Isles, it would be a perfect vehicle to popularise the traditional Highland dress – particularly to a younger generation,” he shared.

Even though William holds the title of Prince of Wales, he also bears several Scottish titles. This includes titles like Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince & Great Steward of Scotland.

While Prince William refuses to wear a kilt, some might argue that it would be fitting to emphasize his connection to Scotland a bit more.

A closer look at why Prince William refuses to wear a kilt in public

Interestingly, William hasn’t worn a kilt as an adult, although he might have chosen to wear one privately.

Given all the criticisms, William might quiet those voices if he sported a kilt in a public setting, even once.

The reason behind William’s aversion to kilts remains a mystery. After all, he’s no stranger to specific attire, often seen in elaborate garbs during royal events.

On the other hand, the traditional Scottish outfit, consisting of a tartan kilt, holds a special place in Scotland’s heart. Individuals often don the outfit with pride at weddings and other ceremonies.

As for William’s wardrobe choices for significant events, he opted for the Irish guards’ ceremonial uniform for his wedding. For his father’s coronation, he appeared in the elaborate dress uniform of the Welsh guards, a position he holds as colonel.