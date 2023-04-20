King Charles Is Still Looking After Prince Harry and Even Had a Chef Cook His Meals Last Time Duke Was in U.K.

Following the release Prince Harry‘s tell-all memoir Spare and the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, there were questions about whether the Duke of Sussex would be welcomed at and attend King Charles III’s coronation. Harry submitted his RSVP on April 12 stating that he would attend the event himself without his wife or children.

The news that Harry will be present when his father is crowned has many royal watchers wondering if the king is ready to welcome the duke with open arms or if the prince has just gone too far with his allegations against his family. Well according to someone who used to work in the royal household, Charles still looks after Harry when he visits the U.K. The duke doesn’t have to worry about a driver or who will cook for him, as the king sees to it that all his son’s meals are prepared and that he doesn’t have to fend for himself in any way.

King Charles and Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral | DAVID ROSEPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Former royal employee says King Charles still takes care of Prince Harry when he’s in town

Prince Harry made an appearance in London at the Royal Courts of Justice in late March. He did not see his father while he was in town but apparently, Charles still made sure that Harry didn’t have to get an Uber from the airport or order his meals on Door Dash.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell joined the household of Harry’s parents in 1987 and continued working for the prince’s mother until her death in 1997. During an interview with Spin Genie, the former royal employee explained that despite everything Harry has said about his father and the rest of the family, the king still makes sure his youngest son is taken care of just as he was before stepping down.

“It’s interesting that the king still loves Harry and tries to protect him and look after him,” Burrell said. He then elaborated that “when Harry was here recently for the court case, the car from the Royal Mews picked him up at the airport, whisked him off to Frogmore Cottage where he still lives. The king dispatched a chef to Windsor Castle to cook Harry’s food [and] a butler to take it down to Frogmore Cottage from the castle to serve it.

“That’s not a king who is being mean but of course, you will never hear that story because that’s too good a story, too nice a story for Harry and Meghan to tell. They’d rather tell negative stories but the king does care about Harry and looks after him still. He’s still looking after his wayward son.”

Ex-butler thinks the king ‘has to walk a very strange tightrope’ with Harry now

Burrell also shared his thoughts on Harry going to the coronation but says he feels for Charles because he “has to walk a very strange tightrope” these days.

Now-King Charles and Prince Harry attending the ‘Our Planet’ global premiere together in 2019 | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I think the king would’ve been sad not to see both his sons in the congregation,” Burrell opined, before adding. “I feel sorry for the king, he has to walk a very strange tightrope, thinking about what will the people say on one hand because he’s king and on the other hand, ‘what do I feel as Harry’s father.’

“So now [Charles] is witnessing what the queen had all her life, this dilemma of splitting family and people because you can’t always do both and the queen found herself in dilemmas sometimes between family and the people. When you’re monarch you really have to put the people first and this is going to be a hard lesson for the king and he’s not had this problem in the past because he hasn’t been monarch but now the weight is fully on his shoulders.”