King Charles Is Allowing 1 Non-Working Royal on the Balcony After Coronation Despite Banning Prince Harry and Meghan

King Charles III’s coronation is fast approaching and it’s still not known whether Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will attend. But what we do know is we won’t see them on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family if they do choose to attend.

It’s been reported that the Sussexes are being banned from the balcony because they are no longer working royals. However, some were left confused by that reason since King Charles is allowing one non-working royal to appear with him and other members of the Firm on the balcony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk back inside Buckingham Palace after watching a flypast on the balcony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan will not be on the balcony, but this royal will

The Mirror reported that King Charles will only allow working members of the royal family to stand on the palace balcony with him at his coronation. This is all part of Charles’ vision to have a “slimmed down monarchy.”

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been working royals for the last three years they are not permitted on the balcony. Those who will appear with the king include his wife Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), the king’s brother Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Sophie, Countess of Wessex), as well as Charles’ sister Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

However, Laurence is not and never has been a working royal.

Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne arrive at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 | Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

He’s been referred to as the ‘invisible’ family member

Sir Timothy Laurence has been married to Princess Anne since 1992. Laurence was in the royal circle even before he and the princess tied the knot as he was an equerry — a personal assistant — for Queen Elizabeth in the ’80s when he met Anne.

The Princess Royal’s husband did not receive a royal title when they got married, however, in 2011 Queen Elizabeth made him a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. He is not a working royal but accompanies Anne on many of her duties and engagements.

He’s often described as the “invisible” family member because even though we don’t hear from him, he’s no stranger to standing in the spotlight and has been on the balcony next to his wife for every major royal event.

Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton and others standing on Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Other coronation details released

More details about what will happen on May 6 have been released by the palace.

As CNN noted, there will be two processions through the streets of London on coronation day. The first one will take the king to the Westminster Service for the crowning and the second will be a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace. For his journey, King Charles will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State coach.

“Inside is beautifully upholstered in primrose yellow silk, and also fitted into the interior, our particular specimen woods,” Sally Goodsir, the Royal Collection Trust’s curator of decorative arts. “It’s a real microcosm of British and world history. There are woods from the royal residences, from explorations and from other countries and nations as well.”