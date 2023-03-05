Kit Harington Might Be Playing Coy About His Jon Snow Spinoff — But His ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Stars Are Not

Kit Harington may be keeping mum about his Jon Snow spinoff, but his fellow Game of Thrones actors aren’t following his lead.

Harington, the man behind the iconic character Jon Snow on the popular HBO series, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show where he addressed buzz about a potential spinoff series. While the actor didn’t give a definite answer, he hinted that a project could be in the works, citing his declining celebrity status as a potential catalyst.

So what are the chances fans will see Harington dust off those furs for another go in Westeros?

Jon Snow himself, Kit Hartington at the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 premiere | Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Kit Harington opens up about that ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

It is hard to believe that a few years have already passed since Game of Thrones ended its run on HBO. But with the popular franchise launching multiple spinoffs, Harington has expressed a strong desire to return to the small screens as the King in the North.

During a convention in 2022, Harington revealed that he feels like his character “got off lightly” following the events in the finale. Given how he killed Daenerys, Snow was lucky to get out of King’s Landing alive.

With Snow exiled to the North, the GOT star admitted that there is plenty of story left to explore. Unfortunately, Harington did not dish out any details regarding the spinoff, but he did say that he’s willing to reprise the role under one condition.

Kit Harington teases his return in a Jon Snow spinoff

Jon Snow may know nothing, yet Harington knows full well that Game of Thrones fans would absolutely love to see him back on the screen as the King of the North.

According to Huff Post, Harington was asked about the Jon Snow spinoff while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Unlike his GOT co-stars, he did not confirm that a show is in the works. He did, however, state that he would agree to bring the character back to life once fans stopped paying him so much attention.

“I don’t know, man, I walk down the street, and I get recognized a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?” Harington told Fallon. “I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day. And when it gets below a certain number, I think I’ll do a spinoff.”

His ‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars and even George R.R. Martin have seemingly confirmed a spinoff is in the works

Multiple cast members from Game of Thrones have chatted about a new sequel focused on Jon Snow’s life following the events in the original show. As fans will recall, Jon was banished to live out his days at the Wall in the North after he ended Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) brief reign.

In a recent talk with the BBC, Clarke revealed that Harington is the one who came up with the idea for a sequel. The actress shared how Harington “certified” the story and is very active in the creative process.

According to Hollywood Reporter, even the author who created the story, George R. R. Martin, confirmed on his blog that the title for the new series will be simply Snow.

He also stated that he is working on the show alongside Harington, just as he did with the Game of Thrones prequels, the animated projects, The Hedge Knight, Ten Thousand Ships, and The Sea Snake.

There’s no doubt that Game of Thrones fans would be thrilled to see Harington back as Jon Snow. With his co-stars already confirming the project, it seems like only a matter of time before we learn more about Jon’s fate.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO Max.