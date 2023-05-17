Kit Harington’s Future in the MCU Remains Up in the Air as Marvel Adds Yet Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Star to Its Roster

Marvel has just added another Game of Thrones star to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amid questions about Kit Harington’s future in the MCU, the studio just announced its latest addition to Secret Invasion.

Game of Thrones boasted an expansive ensemble cast that ranks among the largest in television history. Therefore, it comes as no shock that Marvel continues to tap into the talent reservoir of the HBO series.

While fans will likely approve of the move, many are still wondering if Harington’s days in the MCU are numbered.

Marvel casts another ‘Game of Thrones’ alum amid questions about Kit Harington’s future

While fans wonder about Harington, Marvel has confirmed the casting of Richard Dormer, known for his portrayal of Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones. Dormer will join the studio in the role of Agent Prescott for the Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Dorman’s character was recently featured in a new teaser for the show. In the clip, Agent Prescott is shown talking to Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

This, of course, is not the first time Marvel has cast a Game of Thrones alum. The studio has officially cast 18 different stars from Game of Thrones through the years.

Apart from Harington and Dorman, other notable Game of Thrones alum include Richard Madden (Ikaris in Eternals), Natalie Dormer (Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger), David Bradley (Church Keeper in Captain America: The First Avenger), and Joseph Gatt (Frost Giant in Thor).

Kit Harington’s Black Knight seemingly gets demoted in an upcoming MCU film

New rumors have surfaced regarding Harington’s involvement in future MCU movies. This includes reports that the Game of Thrones star’s character has been removed from an upcoming reboot.

According to The Direct, Marvel’s Blade reboot, headlined by Mahershala Ali, has dropped Harington’s Black Knight character. Harington joined the MCU as Dane Whitman in the film Eternals.

The film did not feature Harington extensively, but a post-credits scene teased a potential future project. The scene featured Dane with his iconic weapon, the Ebony Blade, with a voice-over from Ali.

Fans quickly speculated that the scene meant that Harington would appear in the Blade reboot. But if the latest reports are true, then Marvel is making some big changes to the script.

The studio has not confirmed the reports surrounding Harington’s future in the MCU.

Fans didn’t mind when Harington symbolically swapped the Long Claw for the Ebony Blade. Despite not portraying his superhero alter ego in Eternals, Harington knew his character had a future in the MCU.

Harington opened up to Collider about the future of Black Knight in a recent interview. The actor revealed that one reason he accepted the role was because he knew the character had a lot of potential.

Unfortunately, Marvel hasn’t told him anything about reprising the role in future films. As Harington explained, the studio keeps a tight lid on any spoilers.

“Like with anything, you don’t really know,” he shared. “You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, ‘Oh, that looks quite fun.’ But it’s up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans.

Roy Thomas and John Buscema created Black Knight for The Avengers #47. A few characters have held the title over the years, with Dane being the third incarnation.

Blade, meanwhile, is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2024.