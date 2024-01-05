Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November. Family followers were quick to point out that Kim Kardashian had a dog with the same name.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were thrilled to welcome their first child together in November 2023. The couple, who wed in May 2022, chronicled Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy on social media. The couple officially announced the arrival of Rocky Thirteen Baker shortly after he was born. While their son’s name holds special meaning to the couple, fans couldn’t help but notice that the name had been used on a Kardashian canine companion before.

Travis Barker shared the meaning behind Rocky Thirteen Barker’s name

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their baby on Nov. 1, but Barker nonchalantly revealed their baby’s name on a podcast. In the Oct. 31 episode of One Life One Chance With Toby Morse, Barker said he was considering playing a charity event but had to opt out because it was scheduled for the week of Rocky’s due date.

Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Travis Barker attend the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show | Gotham/WireImage

Kardashian fans and followers were already aware that Rocky would be the new addition’s name before Barker announced it. Months earlier, Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her baby shower on Instagram, and the baby’s name was easily visible on a “wishing tree” decoration. Kourtney Kardashian opted not to discuss the speculation at that point, but clearly, she wasn’t keeping her son’s name a massive secret, either.

Barker had also discussed the name during an appearance on GOAT Talk. He insisted that the name held special meaning. The baby’s first name is a nod to Rocky George, a guitarist, and Rocky Balboa from the Rocky movies. The baby’s middle name is simply a number that Barker likes. Rocky George’s legal first name is Leonard, and the fictional Balboa’s legal first name is Robert.

Kourtney shares her three eldest children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker is the father to Alabama and Landon Barker. Rocky is their first child together.

Kim Kardashian had a dog named Rocky

While Kourtney Kardashian’s son’s name has plenty of meaning to her, Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans noticed another connection between the name and the family. Before Rocky Thirteen Barker joined the family, Kim Kardashian had a dog with the same name, pointed out several Reddit users.

Kim Kardashian owned a boxer named Rocky with her ex, Reggie Bush, for several years. She was so attached to the puppy that she even laid down cash to help his “self-esteem” after he was neutered. Rocky was allegedly the recipient of Neuticles, testicular implants for dogs. Kardashian and Bush dated off and on from 2007 until 2010.

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush | Denise Truscello/WireImage

Like many other Kardashian pets, Rocky disappeared rather suddenly, but that doesn’t mean the family doesn’t remember him. Kourtney certainly should. According to a People article over a decade ago, Kourtney was annoyed when Kim Kardashian introduced her then-infant son, Mason Disick, to Rocky. Mason was just six months old at the time. He is now 14.

The whereabouts of the four-legged Rocky remains unclear.