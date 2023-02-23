Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton May Not Be Talking to Each Other, But They Are Both Speaking to This ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star

It’s been a rough ride for Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton following the end of season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Filming for the new season is about to kick into high gear, yet the sisters are still not on speaking terms after their epic blowout last summer.

RHOBH fans are keen to find out what will happened between the two this year, and one of their co-stars hopes everything works out in the end. Will the feuding sisters find happiness in season 13?

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sutton Stracke opens up about the drama between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle and Kathy are not talking to each other, but they have each maintained their friendship with co-star Sutton Stracke. If Stracke had her way, the sisters would make amends in the near future and make peace in front of the cameras.

According to Yahoo, Sutton opened up about the drama between Kyle and Kathy during an appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The reality star revealed that she is close to both women and only wants to see love win out ahead of the new season.

“I want to see them happy… I’m friends with both of them and I want to see love. They love each other so I think they’ll work it out,” Sutton shared.

Kyle’s close friendship with Sutton may come as a surprise to some RHOBH fans. The show has not portrayed them as being close in previous seasons, which is something Kyle hopes changes in season 13.

Amid her drama with Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards dishes on her friendship with Sutton Stracke

There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including talk about which cast members will develop closer bonds with one other (and which ones might find themselves at odds).

Speaking of friendships, Kyle recently opened up about her relationship with Sutton. In an interview with In The Know, the RHOBH star revealed that she hopes fans will see a different side of her friendship with Sutton.

“I feel close to Sutton [Stracke], which I don’t think you see on the show, but we actually are close in real life,” Kyle explained. “We get along great. She makes me laugh, and we have fun together. The other girls we’ve had years on the show, so we have a relationship.”

Kyle compared her bond with Sutton to her friendship with former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson. She also stated that she hopes to get closer to Garcelle Beauvais, who she has been contentious with in the past.

For her part, Sutton recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and Kathy enjoying a good time. The pic makes it clear that Sutton might deal with divided loyalties this season, something fans will have to keep an eye on.

What’s ahead for season 13 of ‘RHOBH’?

Amid the drama between Kyle and Kathy, fans can expect some major casting shakeups for season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna is probably the biggest name to leave this season and Kyle addressed how they show’s dynamics might change in light of her exit.

Love her or hate her, Lisa was a major contributor to the show’s drama during her eight seasons on Real Housewives. Her departure has left some fans wondering how the show will move forward without her, and Kyle admitted that things will be different this time around.

“For me, Lisa Rinna brought a lot to the show. I don’t want that getting lost in what I am going to say,” she shared. “Whenever someone is really tight with another cast member and they leave, then all of a sudden that person who was very close to them is going to have to be more open to other relationships — especially Erika [Girardi], I would say.”

Kyle added that she believes Erika will have to develop a closer bond with other cast members now that Lisa is out. She didn’t elaborate on who might ally with Erika, but there is a good Kyle and Erika get their friendship back on track.

The new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere this summer on Bravo.