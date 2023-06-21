NBC's new docuseries follows first responders who work for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It premieres June 21 and streams the next day on Peacock.

NBC is shining a light on some real-life heroes. The new docuseries LA Fire & Rescue follows first responders working for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is responsible for protecting 4 million people living in 59 cities across Southern California. It premieres June 21.

LACoFD’s 2,300-mile service area encompasses mountains, beaches, and everywhere in between. The department’s firefighters battle wildfires, extinguish apartment blazes, handle complex beach and mountain rescues, and more. Every day is different, as viewers who tune in to the show from the producers of Chicago Fire will discover.

‘LA Fire & Rescue’ focuses on these seven firehouses

Seven firehouses will be featured on LA Fire & Rescue.

Station 8 in West Hollywood: This station off the Sunset Strip regularly deals with fires in large apartment complexes and high-rises. It’s led by Captains Mike Carolan and Roy Ortiz. Both come from firefighter families and have a commitment to principles of service and brotherhood. Personal and professional lives blend in the firehouse as the squad rallies to support fellow firefighter and cancer survivor, Dave Castellanos.

Station 16 in Watts: “The Fire Factory,” known for its quirky crew, is one of LACoFD’s most sought-after and respected stations. Captain Dan Olivas – who describes himself as “probably one of the more aggressive captains on the department on fires” – is a father figure to his squad. So, perhaps it’s no surprise that his son Jeff Olivas is a rookie firefighter/paramedic who hopes to follow in his dad’s footsteps. Station 16 is also home to engineerTony Huynh and firefighter/paramedic Paco Lomeli, childhood friends who go above and beyond the call of duty. Erik Gunn, a South L.A. native who knows the ins and outs of the community he serves, also works out of Station 16.

Station 37 in Palmdale: The Palmdale station is one of the oldest and most beloved in the county and every day is filled with unpredictable, nonstop calls. Captains Stan Maloof and Eric Tumbarellov come from different backgrounds, but both face the challenge of juggling family life with responsibilities at the firehouse. Stan, the son of a LACoFD fire captain, left a steady career in finance, for his current job. That means he has a lot to prove.

Station 41 in Compton: This engine – one of the busiest in LA County – is led by Captain Scott Woods. It’s located in an area that can be rough and dangerous at times. But the resilient community loves and respects their firefighters. Woods is an inspiration and mentor to the younger firefighters, including boot Erin Scuoler and firefighter/paramedic Alex Castorena.

Station 101 in Claremont: Critics told Siene Freeman she’d never make it as a female firefighter. But she never gave up on her lifelong dream. Dedicated to helping those around her, she’s continued to prove that she belongs in this field. She’s also a wife and mother to two young kids. That means Siene sometimes struggles to balance her demanding job with her family life.



Station 125 in Calabasas: A dynamic and diverse team works out of this station near Malibu. They’re led by Captain Sheila Kelliher, the 15th women ever hired by department.

Station 172 in Inglewood: This group of energetic firefighters pride themselves on their diversity. They also serve as role models to their community. Captains Chris Davis and Kevin Grayson are proud veterans who joined the department after serving in the Marines and Army, respectively.

The NBC docuseries also features air operations and lifeguards

Captain Gray of ‘LA Fire & Rescue’ | Chris Haston/NBC

In addition to the crews at seven firehouses, LA Fire & Rescue also follows Captains Johnny Gray III and Dave Baumann. They are part of the department’s air operations crew, also known as the “Angels in the Sky.” They respond to high-stakes distress calls involving urgent patients and hard-to-reach locations.

The series will also profile LACoFD’s Lifeguard Division, the largest professional lifeguard service in the world. Captains John Zimpelman and Kyle Powers have both turned their passion for water sports into a lifeguarding career. Both strive to be role models for others on the team and their children at home.

LA Fire & Rescue airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

