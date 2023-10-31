The Vander-babies from Vanderpump Rules are already becoming like their parents and Lala Kent says daughter Ocean is giving her a peek into what it’s like to parent someone like her.

“I feel like she’s like a little person now,” Lala told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about Ocean. “We have real-life conversations and she’s like understanding and she’s negotiating with me and I’m getting a dose of my own medicine. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what it’s like to deal with me.'”

Scheana Shay, who also spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet agreed. “You know, they’re both so opinionated already,” she said about Ocean and her daughter Summer Moon. “And it’s like they are at the age where they know how to go on the toilet, but they just refuse. And Summer’s like, ‘No, Mom change my bum.’ I mean, I just think that’s brilliant. Like, okay, ‘I want one more minute, Mom. Just give me one more minute.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, excuse me. I’m sorry for bothering you,'” she laughed.

“Being a parent is the most humbling experience,” Scheana said. “They point out your acne …”

Lala Kent said Ocean has changed her mind ’13’ times about her Halloween costume

Scheana said that the Davies house has been buzzing all month about Halloween. “Summer is very into Halloween this year. She likes to walk around the house like a zombie. And so we play zombies all of the time. She’s either the zombie or the zombies are chasing us and is like, ‘Oh, mommy, I’m a zombie!’ And it’s the cutest thing. It’s like every day there’s something new with her and it’s a really fun time of year going to the holidays at this age,” she said.

Ocean is also into Halloween, but Lala … not so much. “Ocean has changed [her mind] about 13 times,” she said about her daughter’s Halloween costume. “She’s told me she wants to be a silly goose. Then she wanted to be Elton John and she wanted to be Rocket Man. Now she wants to be a monster. So, I am not into Halloween at all. So this is like a very strange time of year for me. It’s all about the kids. But I’m like, I don’t even know how to do Halloween. Right? Like the last time I dressed up, I was like 21 and I attempted last year and it was horrible.”

Lala recently shared that Ocean dressed up as a silly goose. “Another month that has flown by. We shot main titles for season 11, O dressed as a silly goose & took pictures with Disney Princesses for the first time (she won’t even so that at Disneyland),” she shared on Instagram. “She had the best time at the pumpkin patch with her Guncles, wanted long hair so I put my clip-ins on her, and she went to her first concert— P!nk. O said she had fun, but P!nk “di’nt sing cuh-va me in sun-sine”. Translation: she didn’t sing cover me in sunshine. Pat Benatar opened for her and we died.”