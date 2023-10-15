While alcohol may flow freely on Vanderpump Rules, viewers will never catch Lala Kent with a cocktail in her hand. Her commitment to sobriety is unwavering.

Kent, who has been sober for nearly five years, reached her breaking point with alcohol following the sudden death of her father. She openly admitted to hitting rock bottom, drowning her sorrows in alcohol after her father’s car accident and stroke in the spring of 2018. The shock of the loss rattled her to the core, and she turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Lala Kent credits her sobriety with saving her life

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Lala Kent shared the strategies she employs to maintain her sobriety in a cast known for indulging in a cocktail or two, or perhaps even more.

“I believe that my obsession with my sobriety is what keeps me steadfast in this mindset,” she explained. “I revisit my rock bottom moment, recollecting why I chose to get sober, and then I look at my life and realize that I owe my sobriety for being here. That alone is sufficient to keep me sober.”

She continued, “I remain sober for myself, first and foremost, because failure to do so could likely result in a relapse. But also, when I look at my child (Ocean), I think to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I had a few years of sobriety under my belt before I became a mother.’ Knowing that she will never witness her mommy losing control due to her innate nature. She will never see me in an altered state because of substances. And, to me, that’s worth everything. So, I’ll fight for my sobriety for the rest of my life.”

Being sober doesn’t mean Lala doesn’t like variety

Kent has welcomed sparkling water into her life, but she found herself yearning for something more than just a consistent fizzy drink. “I became addicted to sparkling water after getting sober, and I started to feel guilty about the number of cans I was going through,” she confessed.

Recently, she turned to the Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System to diversify her choices. “This isn’t just a machine for me; it’s a lifestyle,” Kent shared. “I don’t have many drink options when I’m feeling bored but still want to be part of the celebration. I can control the carbonation levels—I crank it up to three for myself and reduce it to level one for Ocean. When I don’t want plain sparkling water and I’ve had a tough day, I can mix up a combination like mango peach with a splash of lemonade. It’s like a placebo effect for me. It gives me the sensation of having a glass of wine at the end of the day, you know? It quenches my thirst.”

Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars will return for season 11. “Vanderpump Rules is like lightning in a bottle. We’ve seen so many people try to come in and recreate it, and it just does not stick like Vanderpump Rules has,” she said.