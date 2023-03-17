Lala Kent Unites With Randall Emmett’s Ex Ambyr Childers for Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

Lala Kent‘s daughter with ex Randall Emmett recently turned 2 years old. Kent and Emmett met when she was a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur and was appearing on Vanderpump Rules. The two began dating while he was still married to Ambyr Childers, although Kent has said that Emmett told her he was separated.

The new couple became official after Emmett and Childers officially divorced. He popped the question to his new love less than a year later and their daughter Ocean was born in March 2021.

The new mom discovered that her fiance had been cheating on her a few months later and called off their engagement. But Kent recently threw a birthday bash for Ocean’s 2nd birthday, and Childers was included in the celebration.

The birthday party Lala Kent threw for daughter Ocean

The Vanderpump Rules star hosted a 2nd birthday party for Ocean at Ball N Bounce, a popular kiddie venue in Los Angeles. The bash had a Monsters, Inc theme because Ocean is “obsessed” with the movie, Kent said on her Give Them Lala podcast.

Ocean wore a purple outfit and a matching hat with eyes on it. The decor included cardboard cutouts of Monsters, Inc characters James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowksi, balloon arches, and a cake with blue icing.

There were many familiar Pump Rules faces past and present in attendance including Scheana Shay with daughter Summer Moon, Brittany Cartwright and son Cruz Cauchi, and Stassi Schroeder with daughter Hartford Clark. It’s hard to believe that our favorite former Sur employees are grown up with their own children!

Randall Emmett’s ex Ambyr Childers and children attended Ocean’s party

L: Lala Kent | Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, R: Ambyr Childers | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Another family in attendance was Childers and her daughters Rylee and London, who are Ocean’s half-sisters. Kent posted a picture on Instagram of the group of them, which a fan account captioned, “Ocean celebrating her 2nd birthday today with Randall’s kids and ex wife Amber.”

Comments on the post were extremely positive with fans praising Kent and Childers.

One user wrote “love that she has a good relationship with Ambyr. I also love that London and Rhylee were there to celebrate their sister regardless of her issues with their dad.”

Another commented, “It’s truly beautiful and mature of you to have forged a friendship w/Amber. The kids are the greatest benefactors. Great mommy!”

“That’s so sweet to develop relationships with her sisters,” said another Instagram user.

Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers have come a long way

The reality star and the All My Children actor certainly didn’t start out as friends. In fact, they engaged in nasty texting wars that Childers shared on social media.

They also feuded over Kent sharing pics of Childers’ daughters on social media.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” the former child star posted on Instagram (via Us Weekly) in August 2019. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

Their relationship has not only been mended, but the two moms have also become friends, which is great for their daughters.