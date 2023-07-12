Lauren Ash, who played Dina in NBC‘s breakout hit Superstore believes that the show won’t be gone for long. In fact, she is pretty confident the series will be picked up again and even include the original cast.

“I think that that, for that show, I mean it’ll be of course logistically scheduling-wise an absolute nightmare cluster,” she joked on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I can’t speak for anybody, but I really do think that there is a lot of good, all of us have a lot of goodwill towards that show and each other. And I feel like I could definitely see it happening. I’m putting it out there.”

Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra, Jon Barinholtz as Marcus, Lauren Ash as Dina, Kelly Schumann as Justine |Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ash, however, is a realist, addressing how the current writer strike means that a show like this probably won’t be back until the strike is resolved. She recently met up with her former co-stars and they discussed the possibility of returning to the series.

“We started taking bets. It was about when are we gonna get the call? Well, how many years?” she said of when they could get called back to the set.

“How many more years do you think it’s gonna be before we get the call to do the reboot season?” she wondered. “I think it’s only a matter of time. And you know what, I’m gonna say it much like I said about that role, I’m just gonna believe it to be true. I know it to be true. It will happen and it’ll be a joy. I’ll have a great time.”

‘Superstore’ was one of Lauren Ash’s favorite jobs

That being said, Ash said the series had a great run. “We felt very early on, it was very special,” she said. “And a lot in the cast [said] we have to really enjoy this because not every gig is like this. And you can have great gigs, but they still aren’t like that. You know what I mean?”

“I had a great experience on Super Fun Night, but Superstore, it was just different,” Ash said. “We really all bonded extremely quickly. We loved each other throughout the entire process. There was never really much drama. It was fun. It was like going to hang out with your best buddies every day. And you make a show in the process. You have to get pulled away from your catch-ups to go and do some work.”

Ash and the rest of the Superstore cast knew that this was a unique experience. “You may never get another really fun, lovely kind of family experience very early on,” she reflected. “And I think that that translated on that show. People often will talk about the chemistry and it is that one thing that you can’t create.”

Lauren Ash predicted 7 seasons of ‘Superstore’

Ash acknowledged that the series ended with some pretty big moments like Amy and Jonah finally getting married. And Dina had to decide which employees she would keep at Cloud 9.

“We rolled pretty deep by the end for sure,” she said. “But I will credit Justin Spitzer who created the show. That pilot script was the best pilot script I’ve read. I mean, when you’re an actor, you read a million of them, that script, when I read it, I immediately, I was like, this show is gonna get picked up and it’s gonna run for seven years.”

“Now we only did six, but I, I’m still counting on a reboot season,” she said. “So then my prediction will have come true completely as I predicted it.