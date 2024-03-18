It’s official: Lauren Graham has joined Instagram. Graham, who spent seven years playing Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, has had an illustrious career. She’s dabbled in social media a bit, too. She’s been a regular on X (formerly known as Twitter) for years, but she never bothered to sign up for Instagram. That has all changed. While fans are simply happy to see the famed actor on the platform, they can’t help but wonder if it means something for the future of Gilmore Girls. Fans have been waiting for a second revival season for almost eight years.

Lauren Graham joins Instagram

It is a lucky day for the Irish and for Gilmore Girls fans. After years of avoiding Instagram, Lauren Graham has finally signed up for the social media platform. The Gilmore Girls star welcomed fans to her new Instagram account on St. Patrick’s Day, noting that it was as good a day as any. Her inaugural post celebrated the holiday, too. Her first post contained two pictures, one of Graham in the present day and a throwback snap. In both photos, Graham wears the same “Everyone Loves an Irish Girl” t-shirt. The shirt was one Graham wore while portraying Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. Given the day, it was a fitting option, but does it mean more?

Lauren Graham | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The post has delighted fans, many of whom return to the beloved series year after year to reconnect with Lorelai Gilmore, the character Graham played, and her daughter Rory Gilmore, portrayed by Alexis Bledel. While they have been waiting patiently for a second revival season, it hasn’t happened yet.

Could Lauren Graham’s sudden Instagram appearance mean something for ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Graham’s sudden interest in Instagram and her choice of photos for her first post has renewed hope that a second revival season could be in the works. While Graham didn’t mention the revival in her introductory Instagram post, the Gilmore Girls throwback photo interests fans. She wouldn’t be the first Instagram holdout to join the platform ahead of a reboot or revival announcement. In fact, someone she knew very well did the same.

Matthew Perry and Lauren Graham | Jeff Vespa/Wire Images

The late Matthew Perry was a holdout on the platform until the cast of Friends prepared to return for a reunion. Perry joined Instagram in 2020. The Friends reunion premiered in 2021 after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production. Perry and Graham had been close friends, or, as Graham once described him, her FWIABNED (Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated). Perry died in October 2023.