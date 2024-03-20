Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs has become one of the world's most eligible bachelorettes since the death of her late husband Steve Jobs.

Laurene Powell Jobs looks radiant at 60 years old. As the manager of Steve Jobs Trust, she is selective with her public appearances. When Powell Jobs does step out, the Emerson Collective founder turns heads. Learn more about what Powell Jobs has been up to 13 years after losing her husband, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Sam Altman, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Cesar Conde at a 2023 TIME event | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Worth approximately $13 billion, according to Forbes, Laurene Powell Jobs most recently invested in California Forever, which plans to build an entirely walkable city near San Francisco Bay in the name of sustainability. The metropolis will have up to 400,000 residents.

Before her investment in California Forever, Laurene bought a 20% stake in the ownership group behind the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and Washington Capitals. The former Goldman Sachs strategist was born in West Milford, New Jersey, about 4.5 hours north of the Wizards’ home in Washington, D.C.

Honorees, Laurene Powell Jobs and Russlynn Ali, at Legal Defense Fund’s National Equal Justice Awards Dinner in 2023 | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Laurene had a big year in 2023. Her organization, Emerson Collective, was the National Equal Justice Award Program Honoree at the Legal Defense Fund‘s 2023 National Equal Justice Awards Dinner. LDF recognized the Emerson Collective’s “profound commitment to lifting up leaders, communities, and sustainable solutions.”

Laurene created the LLC in 2004. It focuses on education, immigration reform, the environment, journalism, and health via philanthropy, advocacy, and community engagement.

Laurene Powell Jobs at the 2023 TIME 100 Gala with Eve Jobs (L) and Tiffany Haddish (R) | 1st and 3rd photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; 2nd photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2023, TIME Magazine awarded Laurene Powell Jobs with a spot on its list of the 100 Most Influential People. Yo Yo Ma honored her in TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People article. The legendary cellist called her a “modern-day Emerson, a tireless advocate for humans and for society.”

Laurene attended the TIME 100 Gala with her daughter, Eve Jobs (above image, far left). She wore a lacy black gown and pinned up her blonde hair. The timeless beauty looked gorgeous with natural makeup and glowing skin.

Steven Spielberg and Laurene Powell Jobs at the 2023 TIME100 Gala | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Laurene has three children, with her late husband. Her 32-year-old son, Reed Jobs, is a venture capitalist. Her middle child, Erin Jobs, is a 28-year-old architect and designer. And her youngest, 25-year-old Eve, is a model and equestrian.

Erin tends to take after her mother regarding privacy. Both she and her mom avoid the public eye regarding nearly all functions except charity events.

Laurene Powell Jobs and Jess Sibley onstage at the TIME100 Summit in 2023 | Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Related Ashton Kutcher Once Shared He Regretted Meeting Steve Jobs Before His Death

Laurene also remains private regarding her romantic life. She dated Washington D.C. mayor Adrian Fenty beginning in 2013. Photographers last captured them together in 2016 at a White House state dinner. Since then, she’s been spotted with Michelin-star chef Daniel Humm, best known for his NYC restaurant, Eleven Madison Park.

Before singlehood, Laurene was married to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. They first met at Stanford University, where she attended his guest lecture. The pair were married for 20 years before he died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Steve was 56.