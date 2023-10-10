One-time '90 Day Fiancé' star Leida Margaretha was arrested in Wisconsin and is facing charges of theft and wire fraud.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Leida Margaretha allegedly stole from her employer

On Oct. 5, the owners of Loggerhead Deco notified police in Portage, Wisconsin, of a suspected theft by an employee, according to a press release from the Portage Police Department (via Facebook). Following an investigation, Margaretha was arrested. She had been working for the business as a temporary bookkeeper.

“Through the investigation it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information … Some victims reporting several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws,” the Portage Police said. “It was discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner of a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes.

Loggerhead Deco provides glass bottle decorating to the beverage industry, according to the company’s website.

Margaretha is facing charges of theft in a business setting, fraudulent date alteration, forgery, and wire fraud against a financial institution. Police are continuing to investigate and working to identify other possible victims. More charges may be forthcoming.

Margaretha, 34, is currently in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook were featured on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 6

Margaretha’s arrest comes several years after her infamous stint on 90 Day Fiancé. Season 6 followed Margaretha as she moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to be with her partner Eric Rosenbrook, whom she met on an international dating website.

Once in the U.S., Margaretha clashed with Eric’s teenage daughter Tasha. She eventually cemented her villain status on the show when she kicked the young woman out of her father’s house. Eric backed his fiancé’s decision, to the disgust of many fans. Margaretha was also criticized for her conservative-leaning posts on social media.

Outside of the show, the couple’s relationship was tumultuous. In 2019, police were called to their Wisconsin home to investigate reports of abuse, People reported. At some point, both deleted their social media accounts, though they were still married as of June 2023, according to Reality Tea.

