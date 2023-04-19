Leila Kenzle Didn’t Return to the ‘Mad About You’ Reboot Because She Changed Careers

Mad About You might have sharply focused on the relationship between Paul and Jamie Buchman, but those closest to the couple were integral to the show’s success. Paul and Jamie’s friends and family made regular appearances. Those appearances wove a rich tapestry of interconnected storylines that made the show special. Jamie’s best friend and former boss, Fran Devanow, portrayed by Leila Kenzle, was an important fixture in the original series. Jamie’s sister, Lisa Stemple, and Paul’s cousin, Ira Buchman, were equally important. Lis and Ira both returned for the 2019 reboot. Fran, however, was nowhere to be found. There was a good reason for that. Leila Kenzle retired from acting after Mad About You.

Fran Devanow and Jamie Buchman | Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

Leila Kenzle found a new career following the success of ‘Mad About You’

Fans of the series felt Kenzle’s absence in the Mad About You reboot. She had a good reason for opting not to return, though. Kenzle left the entertainment industry in 2003. She retired from acting and started a new career.

Leila Kenzle | Michael Tighe/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kenzle opted to return to school after Mad About You, earning a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University. She’s been practicing as a clinical psychologist, concentrating on marriage and family counseling, since 2005, according to her professional website. Kenzle practices in California. She earned her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University.

A couple of other characters didn’t reappear in the reboot

Fran Devanow wasn’t the only beloved Mad About You character who didn’t appear in the show’s short-lived reboot. While many of the original series’ actors opted to reprise their roles, a couple could not. Louis Zorich, who famously portrayed Burt Buchman, Paul’s father, died in 2018 at 93. Cynthia Harris returned to reprise her role as Sylvia Buchman, though. Harris died in 2021 but appeared in two episodes of the reboot. It was her final role.

Sylvia, Jamie, and Theresa | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Carol Burnett returned to reprise her role as Theresa Stemple, Jamie’s mother. None of the three actors who took on the role of Gus Stemple, Jamie’s father, were available. Carroll O’Connor appeared in four episodes as Gus. He died in 2001. John Karlen portrayed Gus in three episodes. The actor retired from the industry years before the reboot, and Paul Dooley, who appeared in a single episode as Gus, did not appear. Dooley appeared in an episode that found Theresa and Gus visiting Paul and Jamie’s apartment.

Hank Azaria did not return either. Azaria portrayed Nat Ostertag, Murray’s dog walker, in the original series. Nat first appeared in season 4 of the show and made his final appearance in the show’s finale. Azaria was dating Helen Hunt in real life while on the show. Helen Hunt famously played Jamie Buchman. Azaria and Hunt married in 1999 but finalized their divorce in 2001.

Maui, the dog who played Murray in Mad About You, has since died.