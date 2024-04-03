Lil' Kim blames Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs for missing out on an opportunity to be featured on Sisqó's 'Thong Song.'

Lil’ Kim and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs are hip-hop moguls who go way back. The two became friendly in the ’90s after Lil’ Kim joined Junior M.A.F.I.A, a hip-hop group started by The Notorious B.I.G. Biggie introduced Lil’ Kim to Combs, and the rest is history. However, Lil’ Kim said she regretted following Combs’ advice regarding Sisqó’s “Thong Song.”

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs never signed Lil’ Kim to Bad Boy Records despite their close relationship through the years. But he still gave her career advice that helped launch her to success. Unfortunately, not all of his advice was good. She once talked about the missed opportunity for her to be featured on Sisqó’s “Thong Song.”

“A long time ago, when I was with Puffy — ’cause Puffy managed me, but he also was basically the label,” she said on RapFix Live, according to MTV. “Puffy was my everything — everybody knows that. He did mostly everything for me. But a long time ago, [record executive] Lyor [Cohen], and I love Lyor; he was always somebody I looked up to. [He] used to run Def Jam, and he also came to my label Atlantic later on, so that’s how we got closer.”

Lil’ Kim explained that Lyor Cohen called her to be on Sisqo’s “Thong Song,” which became his most significant hit. She listened to Combs’ advice about the deal. Lil’ Kim wanted to help fellow Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease in his career, and Combs suggested that she play hard to get with Cohen. She would’ve been featured on the hit song if she hadn’t taken Combs’ advice.

“The ‘Thong Song’ wasn’t out yet, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do it, [if you give me clearance’ [for Cease’s song]. He was like, ‘No,'” Lil’ Kim said of the record executive.

While Lil’ Kim has a long history with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, they didn’t end their relationship on good terms. Lil’ Kim ran into legal trouble and spent a year in prison from 2005-2006 for federal perjury. According to MTV, she said that Combs never visited her in prison.

“I’m bothered by his actions because I rolled with Puffy to the bitter end, and still would have rolled with him,” she said. “Puffy never came to see me in prison, not one time. He didn’t write me a letter. He didn’t say, ‘Here’s a number for Kim to call,’ not one time.”

She also called out Combs for visiting Lil Wayne in prison instead of her. “Then, because of your little business situations over there with Cash Money and Rick Ross and all of them, you’re going to go see Wayne?” she added.

She unfollowed the hip-hop mogul on social media before Homeland Security raided his home

Homeland Security raided two of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ homes on March 25, 2024, as part of an investigation into sex trafficking and the solicitation and distribution of firearms and illegal narcotics. Followers of Combs and Lil’ Kim noticed that Kim appeared to unfollow Combs 24 hours before the raid. A Reddit user noted that Kim didn’t unfollow Combs after his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, came forward with sexual abuse claims.

“She unfollowed him ~ 24 hours ago,” the Reddit user wrote. “Today, his houses were raided, and he fled LA early this morning. What intel do they have access to?”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

