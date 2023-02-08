Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’

The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation.

A lip reader took a crack at it, concluding Brady advised that person, whoever they were, to stop calling him. However, he might have also warned them to avoid someone else because, as he possibly said, “She’s hard work.”

Tom Brady | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tom Brady said he’s in a great space after his retirement

After Brady announced his decision to retire again, he talked about it on an episode of his Let’s Go podcast on SiriusXM (per Page Six). He said he looks forward to “exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside” and shared, “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”

Brady reportedly will focus on his family after a divorce from Gisele Bündchen. He also said he’s “in a great space” and “excited for what’s ahead.”

“My friend says the future happens a day at a time, and I think with any great chapter that ends, there’s another great opportunity ahead,” he offered. He also noted, “I’ve done it once before, so I’ve got to figure it out and get good at this actually.”

“It’s all pretty new,” he added. Notably, he first retired in February 2022, but it didn’t stick. A year later, he announced he was retiring again. The second time, he said he was leaving his playing days behind “for good.”

Tom Brady angrily told someone to stop calling him after he announced his retirement, lip reader says

So, Brady feels he’s in a “great space” in life overall. But he was caught on a seemingly heated phone call shortly after making his announcement. A forensic lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, attempted to decipher what Brady said on that call (per DailyMail).

At the start of the video, Freeman thought Brady told the individual, “Stop calling me.”

Next, the lip reader believed Brady said, “You say that today, and that’s stupid.”

After listening to the caller, Brady told them, “I’ve advised you to stay away from her,” Freeman believed. He might have added, “She’s hard work.”

According to Freeman, Brady said, “This has gotta stop,” and ended the call with, “Hey, you gotta come through, oh man.”

Tom Brady has plans for his retirement

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

Aside from spending time with family and seeing 80 for Brady four times in a single day, as he claimed to have plans to do on Twitter, Brady has other career prospects on the horizon. He announced he’ll be taking on a job as a sports broadcaster with Fox Sports starting in 2024.

“I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time, strategizing, learning, growing and evolving,” he explained on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd (per ESPN). “I have so many people to rely on and support me in that world, too.”

He added, “It’s going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time [to prepare] for my Fox broadcasting job, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”