King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first Trooping the Colour appearance as king and queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2023. Here's what Charles subtly said to his wife in front of thousands.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are now the reigning monarchs of the United Kingdom. The two took the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. Charles and Camilla just celebrated their first Trooping the Colour as king and queen, which is essentially the annual birthday parade for the current monarch.

The couple famously appeared on the balcony alongside other members of the royal family for the annual event, and Charles and Camilla could be seen sharing an exchange of words. A lip reader recently decoded what the king said to his wife in front of thousands.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made their first Trooping the Colour appearance as king and queen

Trooping the Colour is held every year in June. The annual event celebrates another year for the current monarch, so while it’s technically a birthday parade, it doesn’t actually matter when the monarch’s birthday is — the event is celebrated in June regardless. Charles and Camilla, who took the throne in September and had their official coronation in May 2023, appeared on the balcony at the event, where the two shared conversation while surrounded by other royal family members, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

While on the balcony, Camilla appeared to touch Charles’ shoulder and pull him slightly toward her, so as to prevent him from moving too far away. Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told Mirror that Camilla then said, “Don’t walk away. You know I can’t walk on my throne/own.” Unable to fully distinguish that last word, Freeman then said Charles’ three-word, silly response: “Oh, deary me.”

Charles and Camilla, whose relationship became famous for the affair the two had while Charles was married to the late Princess Diana, are 74 and 75, respectively, though it’s unclear why Camilla might not have been able to “walk” on her own — perhaps her shoes were uncomfortable or she wasn’t clear on where she was going.

Charles and Camilla’s approval rating is still struggling

When Charles and Camilla began officially dating after Charles’ divorce, the couple’s approval rating was anything but strong. However, the now-king and queen spent years attempting to rebuild their reputation with the public. While plenty are still not in favor of the couple, Charles has a 49% approval rating, meaning about half of those in the United Kingdom think he is doing a decent job as king and view him favorably. However, Reuters reports that this rating has dropped substantially in just a few months. Charles’ rating was reportedly at 61% when he succeeded his mother back in September 2022. As of May 2022, Camilla’s approval rating was around 47%, which could be the best she can hope for given the circumstances surrounding how she wound up in the royal family.

The British public still adores Charles’ son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. William and Kate are set to be king and queen once Charles dies, but if we’re being honest, it seems that some Brits wish William and his wife could have surpassed Charles for the throne.