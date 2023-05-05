How Is Camilla Parker Bowles’ Coronation Different Than King Charles’?

Camilla Parker Bowles‘ coronation will have different ceremonial elements than her husband, King Charles. As the first queen consort to be crowned in 86 years, Camilla will have coronation moments that are the same as the king. Others will be vastly different.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’ coronation will be different than King Charles’ experience

The crowning of Camilla Parker Bowles is the first time a queen consort will take part in a king’s investiture ceremony since 1937. Before Camilla, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, wife of King George VI, was the last Queen Consort to be crowned.

King Charles will be coronated first. Following will be the ceremony of Camilla, Queen Consort.

Charles’ ceremony is a larger-scale ceremony that has six parts. These include recognition, the oath, anointing, investiture, enthronement, and homage.

Camilla’s coronation is presented on a smaller scale than her husband of 18 years. Camilla will be anointed with holy oil. Following, she is presented with her coronation regalia, including a ring, sceptre, and rod with a dove. Her regalia objects represent power and responsibilities.

She will wear Queen Mary’s Crown, which was made for Queen Mary in 1911 for the coronation of her husband, George V. Camilla has reportedly asked for some of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite diamonds to be added to honor Charles’ late mother.

What happens after the coronation?

A general view of the Gold State Coach, at the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2022, in London, England | Dominic Lipinski – Pool / Getty Images

After the coronation, Camilla Parker Bowles and her husband, King Charles, will process out of Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach. This mode of transportation has been used during the coronation of every British monarch since William VI in 1830.

The couple processes out of Westminster Abbey and heads back to Buckingham Palace. Camilla Parker Bowles’ family members, Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, will be part of the procession.

But Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will likely ride back to the palace in private cars. Both men are non-working senior royals.

What powers will Camilla Parker Bowles have as queen consort?

Camilla’s title, Queen Consort, will not change her status within the royal family. Her role rests entirely on her marriage to the king.

A consort does not share the monarch’s political or military powers unless they are required to act as regent. Camilla’s change of power could only happen if King Charles III were incapacitated for an extended period.

If King Charles died before Camilla, his son Prince William would become the United Kingdom’s king. His wife, Kate Middleton, would become queen consort. Camilla would effectively take the title of Queen Dowager. This is the status of a woman who is the widow of a king.

In contrast, a queen, the title held by Elizabeth II for 70 years, has the same rank as a king. She reigns over her kingdom and has sovereign, military, and political powers.

Elements of this story were first reported by Express and Historic Royal Palaces.