Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship has been pretty tumultuous through the years. It seems Harry loves his father, but is also feeling hurt by him.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have had their share of issues in recent years. From the time Harry was born, he was always known as the “spare” to the throne, which wasn’t always easy — something Harry highlighted when he named his famed memoir “Spare.”

When Meghan Markle came along and decided to shake things up, Harry and Meghan’s unconventional (as far as the royal family goes, let’s note) relationship filled with PDA and doing things their own way didn’t exactly win Charles’ interest. Instead, it drove a wedge between Harry and his father, as well as Harry’s brother, Prince William. But Harry has continued to talk about his dad on numerous occasions, though one body language expert thinks the Duke of Sussex is “contradictory” in his body language when speaking of his dad.

King Charles and Prince Harry in 2014 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s body language is ‘contradictory’ when it comes to his father

Back in January 2023, around his memoir’s release, Harry did a number of interviews to promote the book. One of the interviews was with British journalist Tom Bradby, with whom Harry had spoken back in 2019 while he and Meghan Markle were on a royal trip to Africa — the first time Harry publicly acknowledged that there was drama between him and his family.

Judi James, a body language expert, spoke with MailOnline about Harry’s interview. She noted that the prince appeared “contradictory” in his body language when talking about his father, sort of suggesting that there are all kinds of feelings there. “Harry’s body language signals are contradictory when he talks of his father,” James said. “His voice drops and his features soften but he also seems to prep physically for a challenge or confrontation, despite telling how he has already opened up to his dad and gained the apology he seems to have been craving.”

However, James also noted that Harry used certain phrases, one of which referred to his family as having “decided to get into bed with the devil,” and while saying so, she said it seems clear there is tension.

Prince Harry and King Charles still haven’t worked through their problems

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States back in 2020 after removing themselves from the working life of the royal family. The couple returned to the United Kingdom a handful of times, and Harry has been back on several occasions, but things are still tense between Harry and his family.

Harry and his father have some kind of relationship given that Harry chose to fly across the pond to watch his father’s coronation ceremony in May 2023. But he left quickly, and there hasn’t been much news regarding the father-son relationship ever since. Harry did not visit the United Kingdom for his father’s Trooping the Colour ceremony; however, he did attend last year’s ceremony with Meghan to celebrate his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.

It seems evident that Harry and Charles are still working through a number of family problems, but in that same breath, it also seems clear that there is still some kind of love between them.