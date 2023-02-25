‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Gives New Update on Zach Roloff’s Health

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans know Zach Roloff recently had a medical emergency. Zach headed to the hospital unexpectedly after needing an emergency shunt revision, and he and Tori Roloff kept their followers apprised via Instagram. Amy Roloff gave another update on Zach on Feb. 23, 2023, now that he’s at home.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff needed emergency surgery for a shunt revision

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff recently underwent emergency surgery for a shunt revision. “We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori Roloff shared via Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Amy Roloff assisted Zach and Tori by taking care of their kids. She also posted about Zach’s surgery to Instagram. As for Matt Roloff, he was in Arizona for his mother’s birthday, but he encouraged his Instagram followers to pray for Zach’s recovery.

Zach created his own Instagram post upon leaving the hospital. “It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery,” he captioned his post showing him surrounded by his three kids. “I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick. The shunt is always been something I’ve had but became very real this past week for our family.”

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff took to Instagram Live on Feb. 23, 2023, to speak with fans about the latest in the Roloff family. And she shared an update on Zach Roloff’s health.

“Zach is doing good. He’s home now, he’s recuperating,” Amy shared. “He’s doing well. I think he probably goes back to the doctor in the next day or two. But, so far, so good. I’m just really hoping he doesn’t have to be back there and go through this again for quite some time. But yeah, he’s doing good.”

Amy said his three kids also handled the emergency better than expected. “The kids are doing great,” she added. “I think the kids have handled it well. Tori, tremendous.”

Amy Roloff might’ve shaded Matt Roloff, as Matt wasn’t there during the emergency

Amy Roloff helped Zach and Tori Roloff immensely during Zach’s hospital stint. The Little People, Big World star said on Instagram Live that she drove to Zach and Tori’s place at 2 a.m. to assist.

“I was just glad that I was able to be there for them,” Amy said. ” … I was just glad I was able to drive up at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

As for Matt Roloff, he was headed to Arizona, and many of his Instagram followers called him out for not being there for his son. Amy might’ve thrown some shade toward Matt via her Instagram Live due to his absence.

“I look at it as, that’s what grandmas do, that’s what family does,” Amy said of her 2 a.m. drive. ” … I am just really grateful that I was able to do it.”

