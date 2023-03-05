‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Recalls Being ‘Escorted’ Around Disneyland While Filming

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, and viewers got to see plenty of Zach, Matt, and Amy Roloff. Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, hasn’t participated in the show for years. But he recently shared a tidbit about what it was like when he went with his family to Disneyland as a child. Here’s what he said about being “escorted” around the park.

Audrey Roloff documented her family’s trip to Disneyland in March 2023

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have a consistent Instagram presence despite leaving Little People, Big World. The couple took their three kids to Disneyland in March 2023, and Audrey documented the trip on her Instagram Stories.

Audrey posted a photo of her family smiling for the camera on March 1, 2023. “‘Rain’ in Disneyland is the way to go,” she wrote. “It started hailing today and everyone around us is like, ‘It’s snowing, it’s snowing’ lol, but wait times are so low it’s been amazing for us Oregonians and my crowd-hating husband.”

She posted several more photos and videos of the trip, including a throwback photo of her and Jeremy at Disneyland in front of the same background seven years prior.

Jeremy and Audrey aren’t the only Little People, Big World couple to head to Disneyland. Zach and Tori Roloff also had a blast visiting the theme park with their three kids.

Jeremy Roloff recalled being ‘escorted’ around Disneyland while filming the show

Jeremy Roloff doesn’t often talk about his time on Little People, Big World. The reality star clarified that he wants nothing to do with the show moving forward, and he’s insinuated that he hopes it ends soon. With that said, he gave fans a tidbit of information about the trips he took to Disneyland as a kid. Jeremy explained that they never waited in line when he would go to the theme park with Matt and Amy Roloff and the TV crew.

“I just remember growing up and we would never wait in a single line,” he shared with Audrey’s phone camera while waiting for a ride. “We would just go straight to the front, or we’d be escorted around by Disneyland VIP security or something.”

“And the reason is handicap, because my parents,” he continued in another one of her Instagram Stories. “Or we were filming and we literally had the whole TV crew with us. So, that’s when we’d be escorted around all the back passages and stuff. It was pretty crazy.”

“Sounds like a nightmare,” Audrey commented.

Why are Jeremy and Audrey Roloff no longer on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Little People, Big World fans shouldn’t expect to see Jeremy or Audrey Roloff back on the show. The couple decided to step back to grow their family and pursue their passions.

“Fourteen years is a long time to do anything, and I just reached a point where it was never something I really said ‘yes’ to, I just grew up doing it,” Jeremy told Access about leaving the show. “It’s been amazing. If you asked me if I would do it all over again, I would say yes … but it’s a long time. Time to do something else.”

Jeremy was more direct on his Instagram Stories regarding his decision to leave. “For many reasons, but in short, it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he explained to a fan. “It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process. Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.