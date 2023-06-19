Zach Roloff almost had to go to the emergency room on Father's Day. Here's what 'Little People, Big World' star Tori Roloff documented on Instagram.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff wished Zach Roloff a happy Father’s Day on Instagram. But that’s not all she posted about her husband. She also showed her Instagram Stories followers Zach’s latest injury that nearly sent him to the hospital. Here’s what she posted.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff posted about Zach Roloff’s Father’s Day injury

Zach Roloff has found himself in the emergency room at least once in 2023, and Tori Roloff would like to keep him healthy and safe for the remainder of the year. On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Tori posted videos of Zach to her Instagram Stories for Father’s Day. The videos show a fresh wound above Zach’s eye.

“No more ERs, Zachary,” Tori captioned her first Instagram Stories video. The video shows Tori zooming in on Zach’s injury while he eats soup and talks to his kids.

“Yeah, my eye hurts,” Zach tells his son.

In the next video that Tori posted to her Instagram Stories, she clarified some information for worried followers. “Clarifying: You did not actually go to the ER,” Tori says while focusing the camera on Zach, who’s now sitting in a chair against a baby crib. Zach nods in response. “So, it was a joke. I was saying I didn’t want to go to the ER because you almost sliced your face open.”

“We almost went to the ER,” Zach adds. “We were about two inches away from going to the ER.”

“But you’re OK, right?” Tori asks.

“I’m OK,” Zach verifies.

It’s unclear what led to the injury. But, considering how Little People, Big World Season 25 is likely currently filming, fans might see the injury in the next season of the show.

Zach Roloff was in the hospital for an emergency shunt revision in February 2023

Zach and Tori Roloff are certainly done with ER visits this year. In February 2023, Zach had to have emergency surgery for a shunt revision. Previously, Zach had a shunt placed in his brain, which is a tube that drains cerebrospinal fluid and redirects it to another body part.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori posted to her Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

The surgery was ultimately successful, and it appears Zach made a full recovery.

