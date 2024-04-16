Lizzo quit the haters, but she hasn't quit Hollywood or serving looks in style. See her far-out fashion at the Breakthrough Ceremony.

On April 13, Lizzo stepped onto the red carpet in a space-age chic gown. After a tumultuous few months, the 35-year-old singer looked ready for takeoff in an on-theme winged dress. She and other celebrities gathered for the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which honors scientists and their groundbreaking work.

Lizzo at at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lizzo posted a series of Instagram photos with the caption, “Science is sexy.” She celebrated the 2024 Breakthrough Prize laureates with a custom Quine Li gown. The fashion house celebrates the human body as transformative and an artistic form, evident in the avant-garde dress worn by the “Good as Hell” singer. Lizzo’s gown included a dramatic, winged necklace, fitted bodice, and mini train.

Lizzo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The four-time GRAMMY Award winner wore black opera gloves, oversized gold bangles, and black Jimmy Choo pumps. Celebrity hairstylist Ashanti Lation styled Lizzo’s tresses in a “bouffant with a vampire bang,” according to the healthy hair guru’s Instagram. Alexx Mayo did Lizzo’s makeup, which included thin defined brows, winged eyeliner, and a heavily lined lip.

The “About Damn Time” singer’s rather new stylists, Matthew Reisman and Reginald Reisman, are giving Lizzo sophisticated looks in flattering silhouettes. Lizzo added a video to Instagram after her initial outfit post, captioning it, “YALL NOT READY FOR THIS ERA.”

Lizzo on April 13, 2024 in LA | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In early April, the Hustlers actor posted a statement to social media. She stated she was “tired” of the criticism she receives “by everyone in my life and on the internet.” Fans thought Lizzo quit her music career. The flutist ended the statement with “I quit,” after all.

However, Lizzo clarified a few days later. She explained that she meant she quit paying attention to “negative energy.” She continued, “What I am not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people because I know I’m not alone.” A new era, indeed.

Katy Perry and Lizzo at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony | Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lizzo ran into another celestial star on the red carpet. Katy Perry stepped out with her fiancé Orlando Bloom to celebrate the 2024 Breakthrough Prize laureates. She greeted Lizzo as the two passed each other on the red carpet. Perry wore a black off-the-shoulder dress from Coperni’s Spring 2024 line with a Saturn-inspired silver hairpiece.

Katy Perry at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony | 1st and 3rd photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lizzo, Perry, and Bloom weren’t the only celebs at the star-studded event. Presenters included Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Regina King, Brie Larson, Rob Lowe, Edward Norton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde, Venus Williams, and Michelle Yeoh with host James Corden.

Adam Levine, accompanied by David Foster and Charlie Puth, performed live during the ceremony. And notable guests included Vin Diesel, Maria Sharapova, Eileen Gu, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates.