American Idol fans don’t want to see Katy Perry leave her position as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Recently, the superstar announced her planned departure. But that doesn’t mean she’s leaving the spotlight, as fans can anticipate new music from Perry soon. Here’s the breakable handbag she wore to promote her next album.

Katy Perry teased her new album with a note inside of a glass mini handbag

'American Idol' judge Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is teasing what’s next for her after American Idol Season 22 — and fans of her music should get excited. On April 14, 2024, Perry posted photos on Instagram showing her and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles. Perry’s post contains an Easter egg about her future album.

The post shows Perry wearing a black Coperni off-shoulder bell dress styled by Tatiana Waterford. She’s carrying a glass Coperni mini handbag with a rolled-up note in it. The note is labeled, “KP6: Top Secret.”

Perry included a clip of Waterford holding the “Top Secret” message outside of the purse. “Put it in the tube,” Perry said, handing the stylist a glass tube to keep the message secure. “And maybe we’ll open it up at some later date.”

Perry didn’t give any more information regarding what’s in the message. And fans noticed that Perry’s glass handbag is worth a pretty penny. The Coperni Mini Swipe Glass Top Handle Bag retails for $4,520 at Nordstrom.

Fans on Reddit aren’t impressed with Perry’s expensive album announcement.

“What’s the point of that bag? Lol,” a fan wrote.

“I swear some of these ‘rich people brands’ just make the stupidest crap they can come up with and see how much money the rich fools will pay,” a fan added.

Katy Perry spoke about ‘starting a new chapter’ in 2024

E! News caught up with Katy Perry at the beginning of 2024. The publication questioned Perry about the potential for new music this year, and she tried to remain mum about what’s to come.

“I definitely will be starting a new chapter,” Perry noted. “I think it’s time to come out of the cocoon, of sorts, to bloom.”

In 2023, she spoke to Good Morning America about how her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, inspired her next album. Daisy turns 4 in 2024.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy,” Perry said, according to Bustle. “I’m always writing, I have been. I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old.”

She plans to quit ‘American Idol’ after season 22

Katy Perry announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she plans to leave American Idol in 2024. At the time, her co-stars, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, didn’t know she was making the announcement.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry told Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal; it’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. But, I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But, I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat; you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Perry doesn’t know who’s replacing her just yet. Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift will be asked to take her seat as a judge, but producers know it’s a “long shot.”

“She will be offered the job,” a source told DailyMail.com regarding Swift. “That is a long shot. They are just thinking about what would be the best-case scenario, namely to get the biggest star in the world. But they aren’t holding their breath on getting Taylor.”

