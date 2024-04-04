Is Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's marriage on the rocks? Here's what an insider said before Bloom commented on Perry's latest mesh look.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry met in 2016 and are still together in 2024. Fans wonder when the American Idol judge and the movie star will tie the knot, as they’ve been engaged for nearly a decade and have a daughter together. Perry posted photos of her mesh and velvet look to Instagram in March 2024, and fans noticed Bloom’s comment. However, an insider claims the couple “stopped putting in effort” in their relationship.

Katy Perry | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for years, and fans love to hear about their success as a Hollywood couple. They first met at a Golden Globes party in 2016, which Perry described during an episode of American Idol in 2019.

“Can I tell you one thing that is kind of sweet?” Perry said after one contestant mentioned working at In-N-Out. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So, I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden, I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in, and he grabs it, and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s my burger!’”

On April 3, 2024, Bloom swooped in on Perry’s Instagram to remind fans that he still finds his fiancée attractive. Perry posted a photo of a black mesh dress with black undergarments, knee-high boots, and red velvet bows tied to the sides she wore at the iHeartRadio awards.

“Yes, you do the most,” Bloom commented with a fire and black heart emoji.

“Did you write this sitting right next to me, you psycho?” Perry fired back in the comments. “Oh, you meant that nicely ’cause I made lunch, right right.”

An insider claimed the couple ‘stopped putting in effort’

Given the comment that Orlando Bloom left on Katy Perry’s skimpy outfit, it appears the couple is doing just fine in 2024. However, insiders claim that their relationship may be rockier than it seems.

“The counseling they used to have is in the past,” an insider told Life & Style, according to Yahoo. “It feels like Katy and Orlando have just stopped putting in the effort.”

The insider added that Perry and Bloom only connect on their daughter, Daisy Bloom. Otherwise, they lead “separate lives.”

“They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives,” the source claimed. “Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”

Pregnancy rumors swirled around Katy Perry in early 2024

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have one child, Daisy Bloom, who turns 4 in August 2024. American Idol fans wondered if Perry was pregnant again in March 2024, as Perry appeared to wear baggy clothes to cover her figure. However, she rested those rumors with the black mesh look she pulled out at the iHeartRadio awards.

It’s unclear if Perry and Bloom have immediate plans for more children. However, in August 2022, Perry said she hoped to have more kids with Bloom in the future. “I’m a planner,” she said, according to People. “So, we’ll see.”

