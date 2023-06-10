A Look Back at Buddy Ebsen’s Role on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

Buddy Ebsen is probably best known for his role in The Beverly Hillbillies, but he was a seasoned actor who took on a wide array of roles for seven decades. In 1961, Ebsen guest starred in an episode of The Andy Griffith Show. Let’s take a look back at the episode and Ebsen’s role.

Buddy Ebsen | John Springer Collection/CORBIS via Getty Images

Who Buddy Ebsen played in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

Ebsen guest starred in The Andy Griffith Show in Nov. 1961. He was 53 at the time. The actor played the role of David Browne, a drifter who floats through Mayberry looking for a few free meals. The episode was the sixth of the second season and directed by Bob Sweeney. The episode, titled “Opie’s Hobo Friend,” was written by Harvey Bullock, Sheldon Leonard, and Aaron Ruben.

The plot of ‘Opie’s Hobo Friend,’ guest starring Buddy Ebsen

One morning, Andy and Opie Griffith embark on a fishing trip and unexpectedly encounter a stranger near the lake. While they are away, the stranger helps himself to the sandwiches they left in the squad car and nonchalantly strolls away. Later, Barney Fife arrests the stranger, who we learn is named David Browne, for vagrancy and loitering, suspecting him of being a drifter who’s trying to take advantage of the people of Mayberry. Despite David not having committed any actual wrongdoing, Andy recalls their earlier encounter and decides to offer him a job trimming hedges around his house. David gladly accepts the offer, much to Barney’s dismay.

The next day, David is found sitting on the front porch with Opie, seemingly preparing to trim the hedges as promised. However, after some contemplation, David concludes that fishing would be a better use of his time, as humans are meant to catch and eat fish. Abandoning his shears, David heads to the lake, and Opie, considering David’s logic, hides his school books and joins him. When Barney catches Opie sneaking into the courthouse to retrieve a fishing pole, he raises concerns about David’s negative influence on Opie to Andy. But Andy hesitates to jump to conclusions.

The following day, Andy discovers that Opie has been spending time with David again and even had lunch with him, sharing a chicken that David stole. It becomes apparent to Andy that Opie has developed an admiration for the carefree lifestyle and resourcefulness of the drifter. Not only does David spend his days fishing and relaxing, but he also manages to eat pretty well despite having no money.

Andy Griffith (as Andy Taylor) and Ron Howard (as Opie Taylor) | CBS via Getty Images

Andy attempts to request from David that he stay away from Opie, as he fears he is becoming a bad influence. During their conversation, David questions why Andy doesn’t let Opie decide his own path in life. Andy explains that parents can’t simply leave children to their own devices, as they might make impulsive choices based on superficial attractions. He acknowledges that the drifter lifestyle may seem appealing to a child, but they both know it’s not an ideal way to live. Andy firmly tells David that he is no longer suitable company for Opie. David acquiesces but Andy let’s him know that the issue is still present because Opie has put David on a pedestal.

Not long after, Barney brings David back to the courthouse, this time accusing him of stealing Aunt Bee’s purse. Barney catches David red-handed with the pocketbook. When Opie realizes that Browne has stolen from his own aunt, he feels devastated. Opie returns the homemade fishing lure David had given him and leaves the courthouse disheartened. Alone with David, Andy confronts him, revealing that the purse was actually one Aunt Bee had discarded. Andy opens the cell door, suggesting that David take the next train out of Mayberry and disappear forever. As Andy tries to express his gratitude for David setting things right, the drifter simply smiles and remarks, “Like you said, Sheriff, I got a train to catch,” and walks away.