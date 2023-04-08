‘Love is Blind’ Alum Welcomes First Child After Being Labeled ‘Villain’

Love is Blind Season 4 is here, but fans are always keeping themselves updated with their favorite, or least favorite, cast members of past seasons. One who stood out in the previous season was Bartise. His love triangle and bachelor-ish ways turned viewers off. Now, he may turn more stomachs with his recent announcement that he’s father, merely six months after his season premiered.

Bartise Bowden in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

‘Love is Blind’ alum Bartise welcomes his first child

Bartise appeared on Season 3 of Love is Blind. During his time in the pods, he fell hard for both Nancy and Raven. He ultimately chose Nancy based on their emotional connection after he felt Raven was inattentive to an important story he was telling. But after the pod portion of the experiment was over, and everyone came face to face, he couldn’t hide his attraction to Raven, which both Raven and Nancy felt was disrespectful.

Source: YouTube

At the altar, Nancy was ready to move forward with a marriage, but Bartise said no. Nancy claims she was blindsided and devastated, and her family didn’t appreciate Bartise turning her down. She later accused him of cheating in their brief relationship, and moving on quickly afterward, which he denied. But from his latest social media post, he definitely moved on in some way as he announced he’s a new father. He didn’t identify the child’s mother, nor is it clear if they are still in a relationship.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man,” the 27-year-old captioned a photo of him lovingly cradling his newborn son. In one slide on the post, the two watch golf together on TV. Bartise narrates for his son. “Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that,” he stated, as Woods played on the screen. “Let’s see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad… there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!”

Why the former reality star says he was labeled as a villain

Some find it odd that Bartise would refer to himself as a villain when introducing his child ot the world. But he told Entertainment Tonight in a November 2022 interview that he was “absolutely, 100 percent, definitely the villain.”

Source: YouTube

He added: “I looked like a dumbass, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it.”

“Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it, I didn’t have any of those feelings, and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed. This is the villain right here,” he said.

What’s Bartise’s status of his relationship with Nancy today?

After trying and failing to maintain a friendship, Nancy vowed to herself by the end of the After the Altar special that she was done with Bartise once and for all. “We’re not friends,” she said in an update. “It was something that I knew that I needed to do to remove myself from that kind of environment. If you’re not doing anything for me personally, you’re not helping me grow in any kind of way. It’s really just extra baggage that I wanted to leave behind, and that was part of my decision to separate myself.”