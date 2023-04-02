‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Villain Irina Breaks Down the Cupcake Convo with Bliss

When Love Is Blind Season 4 premiered on March 24, it introduced audiences to several new contestants. The show only follows five of the couples who got engaged, including Irina Solomonova and Zack Gotoyski. However, before they left the pods, Irina and her friend, Micah, rubbed several of their co-stars the wrong way. Viewers quickly labeled them the “mean girls” after watching the first five episodes. However, Irina recently spoke about the cupcake catastrophe that happened between her and co-star Bliss Poureetezadi.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bliss made it clear she wasn’t a fan of Irina in the pods

Irina and Bliss both fell for the same man in the pods – Zack. However, Irina’s behavior in the women’s living quarters involved laughing at the other women and having a bit of a catty attitude. Bliss knew Zack was also interested in Irina and even told Zack her feelings about her. She described Irina as “vicious,” which gave Zack pause in his decision on who to choose.

The two Love Is Blind Season 4 ladies ran into an awkward situation when Zack’s birthday fell on one of the days they filmed in the pods. Bliss decided to make cupcakes to celebrate Zack’s birthday, while Irina completely forgot. As Bliss prepared the cupcakes, Irina noticed and asked Bliss if she could have one of Bliss’s candles.

Bliss chose not to share her candles and replied, “I feel like that’s icky…that’s a little awkward that you asked me that.”

Now, Irina wants to explain her side of the story.

Irina ‘thought [the cupcake conversation] was funny’

Before Irina watched the episodes from Love Is Blind Season 4, she sat down with Buzzfeed to give her take on how her conversation with Bliss went down.

“For me, that moment — I don’t know how it’s going to end up showing up — but I genuinely was like ‘Shoot, I forgot Zack’s birthday.’ I literally wanted to get a freaking candle and put in like a hot dog or something,” Irina told Buzzfeed.

Irina also added that Bliss’s refusal to give her the candle wasn’t going to deter her from pursuing Zack.

“I was like, ‘Honestly, Bliss if you don’t want to give it to me I 100% understand, but like, I’m gonna take my shot.’ I’m gonna take my shot and I’m gonna ask her! It didn’t feel as serious to me as I think maybe it did for her, I’m not sure. I thought it was funny, honestly.,” Irina said.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 stars Irina and Micah received backlash from fans

Every reality show features a villain, and Love Is Blind Season 4 got two with Micah and Irina. The two women made poor impressions on fans after their cattiness toward a few of the other ladies in the pods.

In one episode, Irina spied on another woman named Amber as she cried over her relationship with Paul, the man Micah was interested in, too. Another instance involved Irina comparing her fiancé, Zack, to “something out of a cartoon.” None of this sat well with viewers, and more than a few voiced their opinions on social media.

One Redditor wrote, “I’m just on episode 2 and Irina and Micah keep laughing at and making fun of other girls crying and hurting. The way Irina complimented Amber’s flowers and then went to make fun of her was disgusting.”

The user added they hoped the Love Is Blind Season 4 stars “were embarrassed” when they saw how they looked on the show. Only time will tell, and Love Is Blind Season 4 still has several episodes left. Stay tuned to watch all the drama play out for yourself.