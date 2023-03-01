‘Love Trip: Paris’: 1 Suitor Is Accused of Lying About Being Single

The ladies of Love Trip: Paris continue to try to find love. However, a new episode shows them getting blindsided with new information about a suitor. Here is how the rumor started about someone not being single on the Freeform show that can be found on Hulu.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Love Trip: Paris Episodes 5.]

Bastien and Lacy had friends with benefits before ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Josielyn is ready to throw hands

Episode 5 showed Bastien and Hartselle on a date. She said she didn’t see him as a fling, but as someone who could break her heart. He asked if she was dating before the show.

“Not seriously,” she answered. “I had, like, a friends-with-benefits situation. That was fun.”

“So I had also those girls like friends with benefits,” he said. “And yeah, when I told them like, I was going to this adventure, they were like, ‘Uh [expletive] we don’t want, like, you, to fall in love with someone.”

Hartselle said she understands Bastien’s situation and isn’t worried. He told her he “really liked her.” She said it sounded like they were in the same place of “falling for each other.”

“That’s so…” he said while smiling. She then said, “exciting.”

Bastien is accused of lying about being single to Lacy

The episode later showed someone posting anonymously on the TripKey app. “Bastien is lying. He’s not single when he came in. He’s not going to end his relationships with the others when this is finished. DO YOU KNOW THIS, LACY???” someone wrote.

Rose Zilla-ba and Josielyn Aguilera saw the message first and went to Hartselle, who was with Amaury. Amaury repeated that he doesn’t trust Bastien because he quickly said she wasn’t the woman of his life. He made it clear that he didn’t have proof.

Aguilera accused Amaury of writing the message and clarified that she didn’t trust him. Amaury told the cameras that it was impossible for him to send the message because he was talking to Hartselle when it was sent.

Bastien addresses the rumor

Lacy Hartselle on ‘Love Trip: Paris’ | Freeform/Angelo Koury

Hartselle wanted to talk to Bastien to clear the air. He started the conversation by saying someone wanted to create drama.

“An instance was mentioned where Amaury or someone asked you, you know, ‘Is she the woman of your life or the woman for you?’” she told him. “And you were very quick to shut it down and say no. Hearing that, your gut response, your immediate reaction was to be like, ‘No.’ I was already thinking after last night after you were telling me that you’re falling for me. I thought we were in the same place.”

He claimed the question was “crazy” since they’ve only known each other for weeks. Hartselle said it would’ve been better to say, “I don’t know” or “Maybe. I hope so.” She wanted to know if she was wasting her time if he didn’t see her as the right person.

Bastien said he previously got married and didn’t want to make a mistake again. Hartselle later cried and told him, “Don’t make me look like an idiot.” The episode ended with this scene. So fans will have to keep watching to see if the couple can recover from this.