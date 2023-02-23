‘Love Trip: Paris’: The Ladies and French Suitors Have Kissing Culture Clash on the Show

The season started with the Love Trip: Paris stars saying they love French culture. But they still had a lot to learn about the French rules of dating. Here is everything to know about the culture clash of kissing on the Hulu show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Love Trip: Paris episodes 1-4.]

Lacy Hartselle, Josielyn Aguilera, Caroline Renner, and Rose Zilla-Ba on ‘Love Trip: Paris’ | Freeform/Calvo Bruno

French suitors have called out ‘Love Trip: Paris’ stars for kissing multiple people

On American shows like The Bachelorette, it’s not uncommon to see a single woman kissing multiple people. The same was happening on Love Trip: Paris with different results.

Rose Zilla-Ba started off interested in Mirko. But he got jealous of her talking to another man in the second episode.

“I want to kiss Rose in front of everybody,” Mirko said in a confessional. “I want to take her in my territory. I want to be the one.”

He asked her for a kiss at a party with the cast, and she turned him down. She asked him if he’d be OK with her going on a date with someone else, and he said yes. Then she asked him if she kissed someone else if that’d be OK.

“You kiss someone else and not me?” he asked, shocked. “If you kiss someone else, you kiss. But don’t talk to me after because I’m gonna be so mad.”

They later broke things off because Rose was interested in Sebastien and kissed him on their date. That’s hardly the only time a French suitor got jealous over kissing.

The ladies find out why the French suitors are jealous on ‘Love Trip: Paris’

The stars noticed a lot of jealousy around kissing from the French suitors. In episode 4 of the reality TV show, Caroline Renner finally got to the bottom of it on her date with Margot.

“I do need to ask you a question, though, because this has been a question in the American house. What is up with the French suitors and kissing?” she asked.

“It’s a really big deal because when you kiss, you’re engaged. You know?” Margot said. Caroline asked if that meant a relationship or literally being engaged to be married.

“But here, we’re dating someone,” Margot said. “You’re here to find love.”

Caroline revealed that she had already kissed Lisa, and asked Margot how she felt about that. “I didn’t know you both, OK? I just arrived, and I want to see you too, you know?” she said. But she also revealed that Lisa got jealous already and was surprised.

Someone gets evicted over the kiss debate

Episode 4 showed another date between Josielyn Aguilera and Mirko. She confronted him over being against kissing her, something he wanted with Rose. The model questioned if he was interested in her.

“Honestly, I’ve been waiting for you to kiss me,” she told him. “And I get that it’s special, but like, I want to know that you’re also genuine. And in this moment, I don’t know. It’s just one kiss.”

“Let me explain you something. For me, a kiss is not just a [does a pecking noise] and finish because I want something real,” Mirko said. “If I kiss you right now, in my mind, I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I can get her.’ And if I get you, I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I get her.’” He looked away disinterested and shrugged.

Josielyn said he wasn’t ready for a relationship. She sent him home for not being willing to show he wanted her. Mirko claimed he wasn’t interested in any of the American girls before leaving.

The kissing situation already broke apart several potential matches. Will the ladies change their strategy after learning this new fact about French culture? Time will tell!